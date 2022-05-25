Broken back porch light cause of fire that damaged Lexington home early Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON — A broken back porch light was the cause of an early morning fire that caused damage to a Lexington home on Wednesday, May 25.

At 4:09 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1404 N. Madison St. for the report of a house fire.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said in total they responded with 22 firefighters, two fire engines, a rescue unit, a command pickup and their extraction and air trailer.

The broken back porch light caused a spark that caught the siding of the house on fire. Berry said the fire was mainly exterior when they arrived on scene.

To knock down the fire, Berry said they used a two sided attack, they sent a water line behind the house to hit the fire and a second line through the front of the house to prevent the fire from spreading farther.

Berry said they had the fire knocked down relativity quickly, around 25 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene to examine the area and ensure there were no hotspots or flare ups. He said all fire units returned to the fire hall around 7 a.m.

The damage was mainly regulated to the backside of the home where the fire started, there was light smoke damage to the rest of the house. A family of five was home at the time of the fire, but they were not injured.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Fire Marshal and the Nebraska Public Power District.