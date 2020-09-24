Bridgette R. Johnson joins Contryman Associates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — Bridgette Johnson joins Contryman Associates, P.C. as a Tax manager. As a member of the tax team, she will provide business and individual tax preparation and planning services. Johnson is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the states of Nebraska, Colorado and Minnesota.

Originally from rural Utah, Johnson received her Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting at Barry University and Master’s of Science in Taxation from Florida International University.

Prior to joining Contryman, Johnson had 20 year’s of experience in accounting and finance - working with businesses in a variety of industries. However, she focused primarily on agriculture, manufacturing, and non-profits. Her experience includes, but is not limited to, federal and state income tax compliance, tax research, tax planning, federal and state audit defense, bookkeeping, and financial analysis.

Contryman Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants is celebrating 80+ Years of providing solutions for our clients’ success! Since 1939, our professionals have provided accounting, tax, and business consulting services in Nebraska from our offices in Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Scottsbluff, Central City, and Geneva.