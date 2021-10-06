Book character pumpkin decorating contest at the Wilson Public Library

COZAD — Beginning Oct. 4, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize. Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination.

No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds allowed. Pumpkins must be dropped off by Thursday, Oct. 21, and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 25 to Oct. 30.

There are five categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-2nd grade; 3rd-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, plus an additional grand prize winner. Winners will receive Cozad Cash Bucks, redeemable in any Cozad Chamber business. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian in Cozad. Please call the library at 308-784-2019 with questions.

Check out our website at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org or our Facebook page at Wilson Public Library.