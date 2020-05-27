LEXINGTON — The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution is happy to present the National Defense DAR Youth Citizenship Awards for 2020.
The requirement for the award of the medal bare based upon five qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. They were presented to a 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th 10th and 11th grader.
These are the qualities which are considered for the Good Citizenship Award.
Honor: honesty, high principles, trustworthiness, loyalty, truthfulness, punctuality, moral strength and stability, cleanliness in mind and body.
Service: cooperation, meritorious behavior, bringing honor to school or community, kindliness, unselfishness, true Americanism, individual responsibility to God, Home, and Country.
Courage: mental and physical, determination to overcome obstacles.
Leadership: personality, originality, ability to lead others, good sportsmanship, responsibility.
Patriotism: fundamental Americanism
The 5th grader this year is Wesley Thompson, the son of Bob and Tina Thompson. Wesley had been in Horseshoe Bend shooting sports for four years and Single Action Shooting Society for 10 years. He has been in the YMCA for 10 years. He played trumpet in Bryan Dual Language Schools and has taken piano lessons for five years. He has been in baseball, football, Ta Kwon Do, Community Choir and Missoula Traveling Theatre. He made leather key chains and donated over $200 to the Dawson County Hero Flight.
The 6th grader this year is Aubrey Ackerson, the daughter of Brian and Amber Ackerson. Aubrey belongs to the CFI Volleyball, Traveling Basketball, St. Ann’s Church, High Ability Learners and is an American Legion Auxiliary Members. She did a project on how diet soda affects your blood rush. She likes to study about World War II.
The 7th grader this year is Annabella Helen Tufford, daughter of Adam and Melissa Shotkoski Tufford. Annabella’s great-grandmother was Helen Yeutter. She belongs to Boots N Spurs 4-H and Saddle Pals Therapeutic Riding. She helps with therapeutic riding, shows horses, helped with 4-H trash pick-up, waters flowers at Stevens Arena, helps with Bible school at the Presbyterian Church, participates in volleyball, basketball, as well as classes in pottery and Motion Dance. She plans on working in the medical field like her mother and aunt.
The 8th grader this year is Cooper Shotkoski, daughter of Ryan Shotkoski and Clarice Cooper. She is involved in band, LHS student marching assistant, attended science conference, is a Scholastic Award recipients, was in Gulliver Travels, Methodist Church youth group and has participated in food and clothing drives with student council. Instead of birthday money, Cooper asked family members to donate to St. Jude or the animal shelter.
The 9th grader this year is Shaylee Lux, who goes to Overton High School. Shaylee belongs to FCCLA, FFA and FCA. She has been on the youth worship team and is in bowling, cheer and one-act play. Her grandfather died while serving in Vietnam. She is helping her mother Renee Lux with the daycare during the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes to attend a Christian college.
Our 10th grader is Liah Haines, daughter of Erin and Derek Haines. Liah belongs to student council, Circle of Friends, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Methodist Church youth group. She also participates in volleyball, Liberty Bells dance team, track, Kearney School of Dance Competition and LHS yearbook. She also has a hand lettering business.
The 11th grader this year is Evan Thome, son of Wendy and Michael Thome of Cozad. Evan belongs to Boy Scouts, FCA, Trinity Lutheran Church, where he helps with the sound system, participates in youth group and help teaches Sunday school. He participates in Cross Country, basketball, golf and baseball. He helped rebuild the dugout at the baseball field in Cozad.
We are proud to honor these seven students, we are sorry we cannot honor them in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
