Bonneville DAR chapter’s Give BIG Lex donations will go toward Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — For the past few years, the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has worked to increase the donations for the Veterans’ Pavilion to be constructed near the Memorial Lake in Lexington.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, we have donated a total of $3,650. This is but a drop in the bucket of the amount that is needed to make this a reality. We are asking citizens to help us make this a reality by donating to Bonneville Chapter, DAR, on Nov. 10 during the Give Big Lex Fundraising Day. Donations may be made on-line today through Nov. 10 by visiting us at https://www.givebiglexington.org/story/Daughtersoftheamericanrevolutionbonnevillechapter.

Our chapter will be picking up trash at the Memorial Park on Oct. 12. Following our work, we will be hosting a picnic for the public at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted that day for giving on our Give Big Lex campaign. Please come and celebrate our veterans.