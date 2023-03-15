LEXINGTON — The Bonneville Daughters of the American Revolution chapter presented awards to local students and residents at their meeting during the evening of Tuesday, March 14.

The event was hosted at Grace Lutheran Church.

The first presented was the National Defense Citizenship awards, presented to nine area students.

The first two recipients were Mohamed Mohamed and Alejandro Miller-Alarcon, both of them helped care and transport a young woman who went into diabetic shock while driving through Lexington.

They moved the woman from the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat and one of the men got in the back seat behind her, holding her head up and comforting her, while the other young man drove to the emergency room.

She said she was thankful for Mohamed and Alejandro being in the right place at the right time and saving her life.

The other students had written essays about their special pride in the United States, they included Kayleigh Cetak, Jayden Thorell, Abbie Sutton, Kennedy Cetak, Josiah Rhea, Keelyn Cetak and Braylee Carlson. Each student received a pin and a certificate.

The Good Citizenship Award this year was presented to two Lexington High School students and both wrote essays on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”

The focus question of the essay was, “How will the essential actions of a good citizen, dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, meet the challenges that America faces in this decade.” The students also had to get letters of references, school activities, service to the community, transcript, responses and their future plans.

The two students awarded were Abigail Owens and Daven Naylor; both read parts of their essay that they had written to be considered for the award.

The DAR award for conservation was presented to Jeannette and Jim Hain for planting 85 trees along the Johnson Lake Road.

Their area association helped pay for the trees, but the Hain family and friends have dug the holes for each tree. They devised two drip lines which allow each tree to have a one gallon per hour dripper. The water comes from the Hain house and from Dr. Ron and May Scott from Crappie Corner.

A second conservation award was presented to C. J. Helvey for her landscaping and bee and butterfly gardening areas around her house. Helvey was also planting flowers at the rest area near her house and carrying water to the flowers on a golf cart.

The Community Service award was presented to Barb and Gordon Hinrichs.

The Hinrichs recently made a donation to the Lexington Racquet Complex and have served the community through tennis. “People of all ages recognize them for coaching, playing, and making tennis an important part of Lexington,” the DAR stated.

In addition, they help with their church and the Community Choir. Barb is also an avid quilter and helped to quilt for the Chemawa School. She bought the material on Friday and had the back and front all quilted and put together early Sunday afternoon.

Barb also presented a Quilt of Valor to Deb Suhr’s husband, Rocky, recently.

Another community service award was presented to Judy Lauby. A former pathologist for ESU, she has made Christmas ornaments for the last 50 years, some years she made 500 and presented them to her friends and acquaintances.

The Lexington Clipper-Herald was honored for work promoting education, historic preservation and patriotism.

Bonneville Chapter of the DAR

The group was organized Feb. 26, 1913, at the home of Mrs. E. A. Cook. A letter from Washington, D.C., appointed Mrs. B. B. Baker as organizing regent of the chapter.

During the years of World War II, the chapter members did Red Cross work, such as knitting, buying bonds, working at the North Platte Canteen, the USO, and contributing to the blood plasma program.

The Bonneville chapter remains a viable and active chapter. We have members who are presenting genealogical workshops, copying genealogical records, honoring our flag, participating in American History projects, and supporting our military and the goals and ideals of the National Society.