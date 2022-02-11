Bonneville DAR Chapter donates $5,300 toward flag, pole, lights at Lexington Veterans Pavilion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project broke ground in 2020 and the facility should be completed and operational by 2022, it was recently a part of Give BIG Lexington where it raised the second most amount of money of all the causes, $54,745.

Also during the DAR meeting, Dawson County Historical Museum Exhibit Designer Cheri Bergman gave a presentation on Julia Boggs Grant, the wife of General and later president, Ulysses S. Grant.

Of a historical note, Julia was born with strabismus, a condition which prevents both eyes lining up in the same direction. She declined surgery in her early years, but after her husband became president, she reconsidered.

"I never had the courage to consent, but now that my husband had become so famous I really thought it behooved me to try to look as well as possible,” Julia said.

Ulysses objected: "Did I not see you and fall in love with you with these same eyes? I like them just as they are, and now, remember; you are not to interfere with them. They are mine and let me tell you, Mrs. Grant, you had better not make any experiments, as I might not like you half so well with any other eyes."

Because her strabismus was never corrected, Julia almost always posed in profile for portraits.