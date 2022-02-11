Bonneville DAR Chapter donates $5,300 toward flag, pole, lights at Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has made several monetary donations that will go toward the purchase of the Stars and Stripes, flag pole and lights for the Lexington Veterans Pavilion.
The DAR chapter made their most recent donation of $1,615.98 on Tuesday, Feb. 8 prior to their meeting at the Dawson County Historical Museum. During the most recent Give BIG Lexington event, they raised $1,362.
Since they started raising funds in 2019, they have contributed around $5,300 toward the purchase of a flag, flag pole and lights.
The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and will feature an open-air amphitheater. The venue will be open to public use and will attract a variety of public events such as concerts, area acting performances, public rallies, and other large events.
Veterans will be honored with an education walk surrounding the pavilion. Each of the five military services will have its monument with a statue and feature a QR code for an endless supply of facts about each service and its place in the history of our country.
The additional parking allows for easier access to the newly renovated lake for fishing, walks, picnics, etc.
The project broke ground in 2020 and the facility should be completed and operational by 2022, it was recently a part of Give BIG Lexington where it raised the second most amount of money of all the causes, $54,745.
Also during the DAR meeting, Dawson County Historical Museum Exhibit Designer Cheri Bergman gave a presentation on Julia Boggs Grant, the wife of General and later president, Ulysses S. Grant.
Of a historical note, Julia was born with strabismus, a condition which prevents both eyes lining up in the same direction. She declined surgery in her early years, but after her husband became president, she reconsidered.
"I never had the courage to consent, but now that my husband had become so famous I really thought it behooved me to try to look as well as possible,” Julia said.
Ulysses objected: "Did I not see you and fall in love with you with these same eyes? I like them just as they are, and now, remember; you are not to interfere with them. They are mine and let me tell you, Mrs. Grant, you had better not make any experiments, as I might not like you half so well with any other eyes."
Because her strabismus was never corrected, Julia almost always posed in profile for portraits.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization founded with and dedicated to the simple mission of promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education. DAR’s motto is: “God, Home, and Country”
“The Bonneville Chapter 5003-NE was organized on February 26, 1913. With over 100 years of tradition, a vast array of service work, a historic National Headquarters building with extraordinary collections, and countless activities taking place locally, nationally, and globally, there is much to learn about the Daughters of the American Revolution,” per their Give BIG Lexington page.