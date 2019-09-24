Bond consolidated for Lex man accused of sexual assault

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of two counts of sexual assault had his bond in the two cases consolidated in Dawson County District Court.
Elbin Perez-Manchame, 27, is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child and 15-year-old child on two separate occasions in 2018.
On Sept. 20 Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle ordered Perez-Manchame’s bond in the two cases to be consolidated. Bond was set at ten percent of $50,000.00 with the conditions he cannot contact the alleged victims or leave the state.
According to court documents, on Oct. 28, 2018 Perez-Manchame had agreed to purchase alcohol and meet with a 14-year-old child in rural Dawson County. Perez-Manchame picked up the minor from their home and drove to a minimum maintenance road. The charges indicated sexual penetration without consent.
In a second case, on Oct. 31, 2018 a 15-year-old child told Lexington Police officers she had been sexually assaulted by Perez-Manchame, according to court documents.
During a Family Advocacy Network interview, the 15-year-old said four or five months ago they had received messages from Perez-Manchame. After initially ignoring the messages, they eventually responded and met with Perez-Manchame.
Perez-Manchame took the 15-year-old back to his residence where court documents allege sexual penetration without consent.
When contacted by Lexington Police, Perez-Manchame stated he knew the 14-year-old and 15-year-old through their parents, but denied messaging them or contacting them, according to court documents.
Perez-Manchame was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Nov. 5, 2018 for two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, Class 1B felonies.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for Oct. 18, 2019 and a trial date is set for Nov. 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.