Bomgaars acquires Lexington, Gothenburg Orscheln stores

Editor’s Note: The Lexington Clipper-Herald contributed to this report.

SIOUX CITY — Bomgaars, the Sioux City-based retail chain, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire 73 Orscheln Farm and Home store locations, including those in Lexington and Gothenburg.

The "mega-deal," as Bomgaars described it in a press release, will bring Bomgaars into seven new states -- Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio -- for a total of 15 states.

Not counting the Orscheln locations, Bomgaars is currently operating in eight states, including some where both it and the Orscheln chain operate.

The purchase was a somewhat complex one, as Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co. had been seeking to acquire Orscheln for more than a year.

The Federal Trade Commission only agreed to allow the sale on the condition that 73 of the Orscheln stores be sold to Bomgaars, to avoid running afoul of anti-trust laws.

Bomgaars was listed as the buyer for 11 Nebraska Orscheln stores, including Lexington and Gothenburg in the FTC’s consent order.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that after a year and a half of very complex, multi-party negotiations, Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores in seven states, and experience an unprecedented level of growth for our customers, our community, and our company,” said CEO Torrey Wingert.

“While the federal approval process was at times equally exhausting and frustrating, our team and the Bomgaars family remained steadfast in their determination to complete this acquisition, and this collective commitment to do so was a big part in ensuring this deal was successfully concluded,” added Wingert.

Another dozen Orscheln stores are being acquired by Buchheit, a farm retailer operating in Missouri and Illinois, leaving Tractor Supply Co. acquiring 81 Orscheln locations.

Bomgaars Marketing Director Heather Korbe said the transition from Orscheln to Bomgaars for the locations they acquired will be around 12 to 15 months.

Korbe said they will examine the locations on a case-by-case basis to note any changes that will need to be made. She said all stores will be laid out according to Bomgaars floor plan.

The Orscheln’s employees will now be a part of the Bomgaar company, Korbe said, adding they plan to retain the employees.

Tractor Supply Co. paid roughly $297 million cash for its share of the Orscheln chain, according to a press release on the retailer's website. Bomgaars, which unlike Tractor Supply Co., is privately held and has not disclosed the price it paid for its share of Orscheln.

The Bomgaars chain, which traces its roots back to William H. "Bill" Bomgaars, a Northwest Iowa merchant who struggled to find success in various retail ventures in the opening decades of the 20th century before hitting upon a winning formula of selling farm supplies, has experienced explosive growth in the 21st century.

The retailer today has significantly more than five times the number of locations it had in 2004, if the Orscheln locations are counted.

Orscheln Farm and Home, based in Moberly, Missouri, was founded in 1960 by W.C. "Colonel" Orscheln, who opened his first store in Sedalia, Missouri. The Orscheln chain grew more quickly than Bomgaars, reaching 85 locations by 2003.

