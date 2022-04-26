Bob Miller named Dawson PPD Manager of Purchasing, Facilities and Fleet

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has named Bob Miller as its Manager of Purchasing, Facilities and Fleet. His duties began in April.

Miller began working for Dawson PPD in 2003. He was a part-time employee while working to complete his associate degree in utility line. Upon graduation, he became an apprentice lineman on a Lexington construction crew. In 2014, he became a substation technician.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge in this position,” Miller said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to further myself as a person and grow in my career.”

“Bob is a good fit for this position,” said General Manager Gwen Kautz. “He brings a wealth of experience from working on the front line and will be a valuable asset to our team.”

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.