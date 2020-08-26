LEXINGTON — Over $1,500 was raised for the Blanche Senior Scholarship during a fundraising event held by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The scholarship was established to honor Blanche Senior who was a tireless advocate of children in the Lexington community.
The scholarship can be used for enrollment at any college or university. Applicants are due before March 2021. The Business Education Committee of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce decides which student will receive the scholarship. Their selection is announced at Lexington High School’s Honors Night in May.
The scholarship award winner for the 2019-2020 year was Jessica Virgilio Francisco.
“It’s not every day that one receives a scholarship to help pay to further his or her education,” Francisco wrote, “When I learned I was a recipient of the Blanche Senior Scholarship, I was overcome with joy.”
Francisco said both of her parents migrated to the United States to find work, send money back home and to provide more opportunities for their children. “I peruse the education my parents were not fortunate to have,” Francisco wrote.
She said she plans to attend Doane University and will be majoring in biology while participating in cross country and cheerleading. Francisco said she plans to further her education even further and to get her master’s degree and attend optometrist school.
Her dream is to come back to Lexington to start a career and to give back to the community.
Chamber Board President Barry McFarland said this school year they will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a LHS senior.
McFarland said around 80 to 90 people attended the fundraiser event which was comparable to last year’s numbers.
Sponsors this year included, Homestead Bank, Avamere of Lexington, Mac's Creek Winery & Brewery, Tara Naprstek CPA, Lexington Regional Health Center, Go Home Realty, Heldt McKeone & Copley Law Firm, McFarland said.
“The Chamber would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who have supported this scholarship through this event,” said McFarland, It is wonderful to see our community come together and support our students as they take the next step in their journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.