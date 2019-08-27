Blanche Senior fundraiser raises around $2,000 for continued education

LEXINGTON — Attendance was up during the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce fundraiser for the Blanche Senior Scholarship, which was held at Mac’s Creek on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Executive Director Sarah Neben said 93 tickets were sold this year, which was an increase from72 sold for the 2018 event.
Members of the LACC Business Education committee helped to pre-sell tickets and others were available at the chamber office and Lexington High school, and plenty of tickets were sold at the door, said Neben.
The scholarship was established to honor Blanche Senior who was a tireless advocate of children in the Lexington community.
The scholarship can be used for enrollment at any college or university. Applicants are due before March 2019. The Business Education Committee of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce decides which student will receive the scholarship. Their selection is announced at Lexington High School’s Honors Night in May.
The scholarship award winner for the 2018-2019 school year was Jessica Rios, who received $1,000. The scholarship winner for this current school year will be announced in May 2020 during the LHS Honors Night.
Lynne Haines, the daughter of Blanche Senior, attended the event and spoke about her mother’s support for the Lexington community and her passion for the students in the district.
“It is so wonderful to have her come and her memories about her mother and passion that she had for Lexington,” Neben said about Haines, “The scholarship is named in honor of her mother, so it is great that she participates in the event.”
The sponsors for this event were Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery, Avamere at Lexington, Heldt, McKeone and Copley, Central Community College, Tara Naprstek, CPA, Lexington Regional Health Center and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Neben extended thanks to the LACC Ambassadors for providing the wings for the event, the staff at Mac’s Creek Winery for their excellent service, Spencer Hansen and Chad Scharff for the live music and Avamere at Lexingtons for the desserts.
“Thank you to all the folks who came out and support this great cause,” said Neben, “With their help we should be able to award at $1,000 scholarship again in 2020.
