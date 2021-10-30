Black Hills Energy Foundation donates $10,000 to the Johnson Lake Playground project

JOHNSON LAKE — The Black Hills Energy Foundation has donated $10,000 to the Johnson Lake Playground project.

Melissa Garcia, Black Hills Energy Community Affairs Manager and Al Copper, Black Hills Service Technician were on hand to present the donation to members of the JL Playground Committee, Becky Crawford, Chair and Ron Fowler. Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke also was on hand during the presentation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the approval of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at their September 2021 meeting, the JL Playground Committee is moving forward to secure funding for the playground project.

The playground site will be located near the outlet canal at East Shore Dr. 1.

The project aims to include a 4-deck play structure, ramps with handrails, rubber surfacing, activity panels, a merry go round, a swing set, extra spacing around play equipment for safety and accessibility, green space for quiet space or frisbee throwing, benches and picnic tables - some with covers for shade, and landscaping to compliment the lake backdrop, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.

The projected completion date has been set for May 2022.