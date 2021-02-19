Bitterly cold temperatures drop to historic lows, rolling blackouts deemed necessary

The decision was in the hands of the SPP and as a result local power providers couldn’t warn customers before they found themselves in a blackout, without power, in temperatures which were sub-zero throughout the ten day period.

Rolling blackouts are not a normal procedure, but were a last resort measure to keep the power flowing throughout the center of the country. It was noted if nothing was done; a crash of the power grid would be possible.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, DPPD announced around 5,800 of their customers experienced a rolling blackout. These lasted between 30 minutes to three hours. Even into Wednesday, Feb. 17, as temperatures moderately increased, blackouts were still necessary.

NPPD announced a move to Emergency Level 3 on Feb. 17, which stated load interruptions were imminent or in progress. However, by the afternoon of Feb. 17, the alert was eased back to Level 1 as power demands dropped.

Locally, Johnson Lake’s level was lowered as a result of additional power generation at both Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 hydroplants, in an effort to assist with the power shortage.

NPPD also fired up the Canaday Steam Plant, southeast of Lexington on Monday, the first time since 2012.