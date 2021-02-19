Bitterly cold temperatures drop to historic lows, rolling blackouts deemed necessary

LEXINGTON — It has not just been cold throughout central Nebraska, it has been historically cold. A 10 day period from Feb. 7-16 is the overall coldest stretch which has been seen in 38 years.
The last time conditions were this cold is still in living memory for many people, the past record was set in 1983 from Dec. 17-26. The overall average temperature those days were -6 degrees in Hastings and -8.3 in Grand Island, the official weather sites for the National Weather Service in Hastings.
However, the past ten days in 2021 the cold has been, “brutal historically,” according to NWS Hastings.
The average temperature across the period was -4.8 in Grand Island and -5.6 in Hastings. Also of note, there were nine consecutive days of sub-zero low temperatures, the longest in 32 years.
The temperatures to start the day on Tuesday, Feb. 16 were historically cold, Lexington reported an actual air temperature of -28 degrees and Hastings tied its all-time cold record, set in 1912, at -30 degrees. Further east, York reported the lowest at -34 degrees.
The historic cold put a strain on the power grid as people turned up the heat
to stave off the cold. The demand for electric power was threatening to overtake the amount of energy produced. In an effort to conserve energy, rolling blackouts were deemed necessary.
The situation was complicated by an interconnected pool of power providers all linked together across multiple states through the Southwest Power Pool.
The Dawson Public Power District provides electrical power to Dawson and Buffalo counties, and portions of Gosper, Phelps, Sherman, Custer, Lincoln and Frontier County.
DPPD purchases power from the Nebraska Public Power District, NPPD, and they are a part of the Southwest Power Pool. This SPP spans portions of multiple states including Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
The SPP’s job is to balance the supply of power with the customers need for power, known as the load and how power is routed throughout the electrical grid.
The issue arose when the frigid arctic air invaded the central United States, from the Canadian border in the north to the Mexican border in the south. Across this massive swath of territory, the power demands increased as people attempted to heat their homes and businesses.
As a result, there was not enough power generated to cover the demand for power. In an effort to keep the grid stable, the SPP instituted rolling blackouts to shed 1.5 percent of the electrical load.
According to a press release from SPP on Feb. 16, the load of 42 gigawatts over their 14 state region exceeded their capacity due to the extremely low temperatures and inadequate supply of natural gas.
The decision was in the hands of the SPP and as a result local power providers couldn’t warn customers before they found themselves in a blackout, without power, in temperatures which were sub-zero throughout the ten day period.
Rolling blackouts are not a normal procedure, but were a last resort measure to keep the power flowing throughout the center of the country. It was noted if nothing was done; a crash of the power grid would be possible.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, DPPD announced around 5,800 of their customers experienced a rolling blackout. These lasted between 30 minutes to three hours. Even into Wednesday, Feb. 17, as temperatures moderately increased, blackouts were still necessary.
NPPD announced a move to Emergency Level 3 on Feb. 17, which stated load interruptions were imminent or in progress. However, by the afternoon of Feb. 17, the alert was eased back to Level 1 as power demands dropped.
Locally, Johnson Lake’s level was lowered as a result of additional power generation at both Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 hydroplants, in an effort to assist with the power shortage.
NPPD also fired up the Canaday Steam Plant, southeast of Lexington on Monday, the first time since 2012.
The bitterly cold 10 day streak which wreaked havoc across the area and the central United States was caused by a persistent low pressure system over Canada which remained in place for several days and served to transport frigid polar air south.