Bill and Donna Stewart named as Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Farm Family of the Year

If you love rags to riches stories, the history of Lexington’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year fills the bill. Family lore has it that their ancestor came to Dawson County in 1885 and when he arrived, he was penniless. Four generations later the family has not only survived but thrived working the land and by serving their county and area communities.

Bill and Donna Stewart and family were honored Friday night as the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Farm Family of the Year. They trace their roots to W.A. Stewart II, who came to Nebraska and settled near Gothenburg where he farmed and taught school.

W.A. became a lawyer while in Gothenburg and eventually ran for Dawson County Attorney. When he won, he had to move to Lexington. A story that ran in the September 1898 edition of the Gothenburg paper quoted his opponent noting, “Candidate for County Attorney Ellingsworth said yesterday that Gothenburg gave him (Stewart) a big vote to get him out of town, while Lexington voted for the other fellow to keep him here.”

Despite the alleged controversy, W.A. found a welcoming home in Lexington and eventually became Mayor. He also served as County Superintendent of Schools and was a stock grower. W.A. bought and sold a lot of land as well earning him the moniker of “horse trader.”

His son, W.A. Stewart III followed closely in his father’s footsteps. He became an attorney as well, served as Lexington’s mayor, was president of the school board, and also ran for and became County Attorney. He even mounted an unsuccessful bid for Congress during his public service career. He married into one of the area’s pioneer families, as his wife, Margaret “Jane” Jeffrey, was the granddaughter of William Robb, who homesteaded south of Lexington near the Platte River in 1874.

All along the Stewart family kept land purchased just north of Lexington. The first quarter was purchased in 1907 and a second quarter was bought three years later.

William A. Stewart IV, known as “Bud,” grew up in the atmosphere of service shared by his father and grandfather. Bud was in the ROTC during college and after graduation served in Korea. Bud met Mary Ryons from California while in college and the pair went on to marry and William A. Stewart V, “Bill,” our honoree tonight, was born in Lincoln while his Dad was still in law school. He also has three sisters, Leslie, Courtney and Lisa. Bud was the third in his family to serve as a Dawson County Attorney and went on to find additional niches in community service. Bud served on the first Lexington Community Foundation board.

One thing for certain, young Bill had no inkling to be an attorney. “I always liked being outside,” he notes.

Growing up he helped his grandmother’s family, the Jeffreys, with their Jeffrey Island roundup every fall. Each year Joe Jeffrey had fun picking out the oneriest mount he could find for young Bill to ride. No wonder he earned the nickname, “Bronco Billy!”

Bill attended grade school and junior high in Lexington. He earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1970. When he reached high school, he was active in sports. He was All-Conference honorable mention in football in 1972 and the team was state champs in Class B. He excelled in wrestling, going on to win a State Class B title at 145 pounds in 1973. He was also active in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

He went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and was on the UNL wrestling team from 1973-74.

He returned to Lexington where he took over the family farm. Lowell Sarnes, who owned the northwest corner of the section where the Stewart’s had their land, had helped over the years with the family’s farm ground.

“The first couple of years I farmed I worked with Cliff Bossung,” notes Bill. “I used his machinery and farmed for him. I had 300 acres of family land and an eighty that I bought in the early 1980s. Then over the years I was able to add to my own land and rent additional ground.”

Corn, popcorn, soybeans and alfalfa were his main crops. “One year I even grew some wheat on the pivot corners,” he said.

Those who farm know life is always full of challenges. “The first year I farmed the neighbor’s cattle ran through my field when the corn was about shoulder high. I’m not sure how many acres I lost, but there was a diagonal path all summer through the field.”

Then there were the two winters Bill helped Cliff calve out his cow herd. “Those were the two coldest winters I ever experienced,” he recalls with a chuckle.

Meanwhile Donna Perry was growing up in Chapman, Kan., with her two brothers, Steve and Stan. She loved sports, but in the era before Title IX her options were limited. She was a cheerleader at Chapman High School and played tennis, the only girls sport available at the time. Graduating with the Class of 1973, she went on to earn her teaching degree from Kansas State University. She came to Lexington in 1977 to teach and was an elementary P.E. and health teacher for 39 years in the Lexington Public Schools.

She coached tennis from 1996-2003 and again in 2005-06. Her team was state champion in 2003 along with runner-up status twice and three times as Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference champions. She also coached middle and high school track. Since her retirement in 2016 she continues to serve as a substitute teacher.

Donna notes she coached with Bill’s sister, Courtney, and taught with his mother, Mary, and that’s how they met. Mary further nudged that relationship when she found out Donna had two horses she was boarding outside of town. Mary had a horse that she, Courtney and her children road, and offered to let Donna board her two at their barn right behind the family home, if she would help with chores.

Donna took her up on the offer, and even rode her mare for the Plum Creekers mounted drill team one year. “I swear every parade she was in heat,” recalled Donna about the challenges riding the mare, who later was bred and had a foal that was added to the riding mix.

Bill eventually began to take notice of the young teacher. “I would see her over at Mom and Dad’s doing chores and well……,” said Bill.

Yes, the rest, as they say, is history, and Donna and Bill were married on Aug. 9, 1986.

Like many farm couples who rode out the Farm Crisis of the 1980s things were a bit rocky at that time. “The first two years we were married we got hailed out. Talk about your lows,” said Bill.

“I taught to support his farming habit,” quipped Donna. “We had an agreement. He didn’t tell me how to teach and I didn’t tell him how to farm.”

The Stewart family would soon grow with the addition of sons Alex, who was also a William A. Stewart. They were soon helping with irrigating and other farm chores.

Like their father, both were active in the Boy Scouts and the farm helped support the cause. “We started raising sweet corn to sell when Alex’s group was trying to raise money to go to the National Boy Scout Jamboree,” recalled Bill. “Jim Lundgren gave us the seed and we planted it right behind the house. It worked out well for the kids that came and worked. It was irrigated, so we had to go in and pick into buckets to haul out and dump into the pickup. We sold first at the old Wal-Mart, then we sold it at Stoney’s through 2007. We charged $2.50 a dozen and earned enough money that the kids paid for Jamboree and other camps.” Bill notes that many people donated above and beyond the asking price. “The community really backed us,” he said.

Alex graduated from Lexington High School in 2006 and Ben followed in 2010. Both were active in sports and earn3e All State All Academic honors. In addition, both were Elks Students of the Month, and both earned the Eagle Scout rank.

Alex is a 2010 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. He currently is vice president in charge of portfolios and head of trading for GeoWealth Investment Service in Chicago. He has also earned the title of CFA, which stands for Charter Financial Analyst.

Ben attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and went to the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011-16 where he served as a sergeant and worked in intelligence. He was deployed on a Marine expeditionary unit on the USS Essex to the Middle East. Following the Marine Corps, he joined the Nebraska National Guard where he is a currently a staff sergeant. He was deployed to Iraq in 2017 and since 2019 is with the Department of Defense at the Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln. Both were in Beta Theta Pi fraternity while in college.

Bill and Donna have also been active in a wide variety of community organizations and causes. Bill found his way to county government and has served 23 years as a Dawson County Commissioner. Other organization work has included the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, and Lexington Community Foundation Board.

Bill and Donna combined efforts volunteering as Cub Scout and Boy Scout leaders. Both volunteered at wrestling tournaments for more than 30 years and Donna at track meets for 35-plus years. Both are also active in the United Methodist Church where Bill has been a member for 34 years and Donna is a 50-year member.

Over the years the farm has seen its’ fair share of changes. In addition to adding ground, the Stewarts were able to improve their irrigation practices, going from ditch and tube to pipe to pivots. “We still have plenty of pipe because of creeks and corners, but we are up to four pivots with one rented,” said Bill. “We just bought one and it is erected but not hooked up yet to run for the 2022 season. Now we don’t even have to go out to the pivots, you can run them from the phone.”

Tillage practices have also evolved. “We used to be conventional till and listed corn. Now everything is strip till. We hire an agronomist and have used drone technology to have a field checked for disease,” said Bill. “You can walk out and find it, but to see the extent of the damage from the air gives you a better idea of what you have.”

Another advancement has been in crop insurance offerings. “We have gone from straight hail to multi-crop to combinations of wind and hail. This year was the first year I had wind insurance.”

Stewart has used GPS – global positioning – and the improvements over the past two decades have been important. “The first GPS I had was one that went on the satellite, and it wasn’t the best because you often had to wait 30 minutes for it to hook up to a satellite.”

Over the years there have been many highs and lows in the agriculture industry. When the Stewarts were married the country was in the throes of the Farm Crisis. “Land prices were high, interest rates were high, operating loans were horrible and then the prices went to heck and gone,” recalls Bill. “I bought an eighty in 1981-82 with an 11 percent interest rate.”

Thankfully with family teamwork – his sister Leslie does the books - and perseverance, the farm has survived and now another generation of Stewarts, Bill and Donna’s grandkids, have gotten to experience the joys of irrigating and walking the creek bends.

Alex and Maggie Erzinger were married in 2018 and Ben married Kelly Strong in 2014. Ben and Kelly have three boys, Henry, Griffin and Fletcher.

While farming is certainly an occupation where one size does not fit all, Bill shared this advice for new and beginning farmers. “Everything doesn’t have to be new. It’s what you can afford. Monitor your debt, learn the technology. It isn’t your Daddy’s farm anymore. Keep up to date with the farming practices and above all, don’t be afraid to ask questions.”