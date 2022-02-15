Big E’s in Cozad under new ownership, grand re-opening ribbon cutting to be held Saturday

COZAD — A downtown bar in Cozad is under new ownership and will be hosting a grand re-opening ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Shelby Dyches-Chandler had worked in healthcare for 16 years but felt like it was a time for a change and began working for Big E’s in September 2020.

Dyches-Chandler said she enjoys working with people and working at Big E’s provided a more upbeat customer service experience. This factored into her decision to purchase the location on Jan. 12, 2021.

Since the purchase, the bar space has been remodeled and a fresh coat of blue paint was thrown up on the walls. The drink menu has also been expanded to include Jack Daniels, Heineken and several brands of wine, all of the old favorite adult beverages are still featured as well.

Dyches-Chandler said she plans to expand the food options in the future but their temporary menu features corn nuggets, onion petals, cheese curds, mozzarella sticks, mac & gouda bites and fried pickles.