Bertrand Area Community Fund surpasses three-year challenge campaign target

BERTRAND — Year-end donations from people in the Bertrand community have boosted a challenge grant fundraising effort well past its goal.
The Bertrand Area Community Fund plans a Jan. 30 celebration to mark the successful completion of the Holthus Challenge, which adds nearly half a million dollars to the fund’s unrestricted endowment.
The three-year, $300,000 community fundraising campaign ended at $322,000 and will be met by $150,000 given by York residents Kelly and Virginia Holthus, formerly of Bertrand.
The Holthuses issued the challenge in late 2017 with the stipulation that the community raise its share by Dec. 31, 2021.
“Thank you to all our community members, all our BACF committee members, and especially Kelly and Virginia for making this possible. It’s a cumulative deal. It took all of us — our time and efforts and willingness to come together to reach this goal,” said Chris Davison, the BACF chair.
“Kelly and Virginia were good friends of my grandparents. Their generosity will benefit our kids, and our kids’ kids, for generations,” Davison said.
The community celebration is an open house at the Bertrand Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 30. People are invited to greet the Holthuses and share their dreams for the future of Bertrand. The BACF advisory committee members will serve cupcakes, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Current and past members of the fund’s advisory committee and others in the community served as “make the ask” volunteers for the hometown challenge, seeking pledges and cash donations from all residents and friends of the community, including their own friends and families.
“The completion of the Holthus Challenge shows the commitment of this community to keeping our town strong for many generations to follow,” said Joel High, past chair of the BACF advisory committee. “This includes some who have moved away that hold Bertrand very dear to their hearts.”
“What a positive impact this will make on the future of Bertrand. I’m so proud to call Bertrand my hometown!” said Beverly Hansen, a founder of BACF and its treasurer.
The funds will be placed in the BACF unrestricted endowment. Interest proceeds from the endowment investments are awarded, by application, as grants to nonprofits and government entities in an area roughly the same as the Bertrand school district.
BACF has historically awarded about $4,000 through two annual grant cycles. Projections show the new, higher endowment interest proceeds at about $20,000 per year.
“Bertrand is a progressive community that seeks to continue to thrive. We’re always trying to move forward,” Davison said. He and his wife, Christina, chose Bertrand to raise their children after college and their first few years of marriage. “I moved my family to this town for a lot of reasons. People do care about one another for the right reasons. There’s a lot of positives from a community standpoint.”
Recent grants have funded technology for use at Bertrand Community School and Bertrand Nursing Home, a disc golf course planned and built by the 2020-2021 fourth-grade class and their teachers, and a challenge grant made to Hi-Line Golf Course for clubhouse improvements and establishing a maintenance fund.
Grants have also helped fund the Young at Heart Senior Center building project, an ambulance and equipment for the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department and an initial study for the new village swimming pool complex.
Bertrand Area Community Fund is in its 10th year of existence. The goal of reaching assets of $1 million in its first decade is within $20,000 of reality.
Over the years, more than 50 Bertrand residents have served as fund advisory committee members and campaign team members. “Your time and dedication to our hometown puts philanthropy to work for all of us now and far into the future,” Hansen said.
Bertrand Area Community Fund is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, a network of funds across the state which work together for the mutual good of the communities and other entities they serve. Learn more at www.nebcommfound.org/give/bertrand-area-community-fund/.