Battle in the barn: Haymakers host the St. Pats

COZAD — On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Cozad lady Makers and Haymakers hosted a night of basketball against the North Platte St. Pats.

LADY MAKERS

The lady Makers tipped off against the lady St. Pats and ended the first quarter with a two-point deficit.

It was in the second quarter where the lady Makers fell behind as the St. Pats put 20 points. The lady Makers couldn’t put enough pressure on lady St. Pat Tonja Heirings as she sunk four three-pointers.

After halftime, the lady Makers scored 14 points to the St. Pats 12.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Makers tried their hardest but just couldn’t edge the ten point lead the St. Pats held. The St. Pats scored 12 points to the Makers seven to seal the game.

Cozad lost 38-53.

Lady Maker Megan Dyer led with 13 points, Regan Schroeder and MaKaia Baker each had eight, Taryn Chytka had six and Tally Sassali had three.

HAYMAKERS

Cozad Haymakers came into the match-up with a five and five record and the St. Pats were 10 and one.

The Haymakers took an early led in the first quarter with 15 points.

In the second quarter, the St. Pats put the pressure on the Makers after scoring 15 points. However, the Makers topped the quarter off with 17 points to keep the led going into halftime.

It was a physical second half as the St. Pats came out fighting for the lead. The Makers held on with a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was a thriller as the St. Pats hit two three-pointers to push closer to the Makers. Towards the end, Haymaker Tag Sassali went one and one making free throws after a St. Pat defender was called on a technical foul for charging into Sassali and knocking him down. Cozad scored 16 points to the St. Pats 12.

Cozad fought off the St. Pats and gave them their second loss of the season. The final score was 61-55.

Leading scorer for the Makers was Noah Shoemaker with 21 points, Sassali had 15, Cash Chytka had 13, Cord Chytka had six, Olliver Davis had four and Monty Brooks-Follmer had two.

The Haymakers are hosting the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a 6 p.m. tip-off.