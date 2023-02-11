GOTHENBURG — On Sunday, Feb. 5, Gothenburg hosted their annual youth wrestling meet at the high school.

The Cozad Youth Wrestling Club took home the team trophy after winning first place with 226 points.

Gothenburg Junior Wrestling placed third as a team with 212 points.

The Lexington Youth team placed fourth with 159 points.

COZAD

Girls: Tanis Reicks placed second.

Boys: Grayson Gerken took second, Wyatt Donnelly placed first, Lazarus Hall took fourth, Ayden Hubbard placed first, Robert Keating took fourth, Derek Fochtman placed fourth, Eli Ide took third, Eli Haynie took first, Donovan Twyford placed third, Joeseph Pittman placed second, Coye Horse took second, Hazen Hite placed third, Landon Gomez took first, Rico Olvera placed second, Cruz Olvera placed first, Jacob Mcardle took first, Gary Hall placed fourth, Zeke Hernandez took third, Reid Horse placed first, Cabhan Teahon took fourth, Ben Ide placed second, Cooper Richter took second, Madsen Linder placed third, Reece Bliven took second, Grayden Guerra placed third, Seth Wahlgreen placed first, Chase Hasbrouck took second, Jeremiah Gaines placed second, Reid Wahlgren took second, Bynjamyn Sylvan took second, Brantley Malcom placed third and Bryton Baca took fourth.

GOTHENBURG

Girls: Kennlye Garza competed in two different brackets placing first and third. Carletta Herfel placed first, Abigail Scott took third, Amelia Dawkins-Alos placed first, Tinley Rowe took first, Braelynn Anderson placed second, and Chloe Stoddard took third.

Boys: Niko Dawkins-Finnegan placed first, Chantrey Pieper took third, Oliver Poff placed fourth, Kane Foster placed third, Raylin Steward placed third, Jeromiah Holley placed third, Ayden Cochran placed fourth, Dawson Dea placed third, Briarr Anderson took fourth, Luke Reidel took first, Jaxston Kottwitz placed fourth, Jeffery Dalrymple took first, Callen Warner placed first, Elliot Block placed fourth, Ekim Stevens took third, Cylas Soller took third, Joe Holley placed second, Colt Schultz took third, Decklynn Wear placed first, Josh Holley placed third, Owen McFadden took first, Zachary Ziemba placed fourth, Jaden Zom took fourth, Jacob Miller placed third, Timothy Ostendorf took fourth, Kayden Foster placed first, Owen Cross took third, Kolby Lauer placed second, Braxton Teahon took fourth, Calhan Brown placed first, Baxter Lubben took first, Nathan Bihlmaier placed fourth, Damian Westbrook took fourth, Jonathan Scott placed first, Theron Smith took fourth, Maddux Malcom took first, Alex Brockevelt placed fourth, Jase White took second, Augustus Barnes placed second, Tydus Soller took fifth, Amos Warner placed third, Gunner Lydic took fourth, Blake Rubenthaler placed second, Garrett Osborne took third, Bentley Christensen took second, Jonathan Scott took third, Andrew Salomon placed first, Grady Therrien took third, David Hopkins placed fourth, Lucas Therrien took first, Beckett Anderson placed second, Jacob Hughes took third, Carter Kincheloe placed second and Maddox Gilligan took first.

LEXINGTON

Girls: Adalie Sorto placed third, Isabella Avalos took second and Alison Molina placed first.

Boys: Aron Avalos took first, Armani Lupercio took third, Matteo Silva placed second, Marcelo Gomez took fourth, Terence Fago placed second, Hayden Sexton took second, Diego Gonzalez placed third, Kaysen Stover took second, Declan Burson placed second, Tysyn Truax took first, Loc Burson took first, Vince Fago placed fourth and Oliver Fellers took third.

HI-LINE

Boys: Walker Dirgo placed first, Evrhett Oaklund took second, Brogan McDowell placed fourth, Wyatt Dirgo took second, Bladen McDowell took fourth, Burk McDowell placed third, Kollan Pohl took fourth and Will Oaklund placed second.