Barb and Gordon Hinrichs make donation to Lexington Racquet Complex project

LEXINGTON — For more than 40 years they’ve lived the tennis life. But to Gordon and Barb Hinrichs tennis is more than just a lifetime sport they mutually enjoy, it’s how they met and fell in love.

A lifelong tennis enthusiast Gordon was needing a partner to play doubles one late spring day. In 1982. Friends John and Dorothy Keffer contacted Barb to fill in and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Things just clicked,” said Barb. “Tennis was a sport we both enjoyed and we found this common interest led to more and deeper conversations.”

It didn’t take Gordon long to decide she was the one and by fall they were engaged and were married before the end of 1982. “For 40 years tennis has been a part of our lives and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said the couple.

Which is why they have chosen to support the Lexington Racquetball Complex with a donation. A devout Christian, Gordon notes he tries to live by example. Adds Barb, “We wanted to be a part of this.”

The $2.4 million 29,000-square foot complex will be built in Plum Creek Park. The city is paying for half of the structure, $600,000 is coming from a state grant, and the remaining $600,000 through fundraising by the tennis committee.

“Our sports facilities in Lexington are wonderful,” noted Gordon. “The new indoor facility being devoted solely to racquet sports will be a huge recruiting factor for attracting young professionals and keeping them here.”

The courts will also accommodate other racquet sports such as pickle ball, as plans are to line all the courts for that sport, which is growing in popularity, noted the Hinrichs.

Hinrichs not only enjoys playing tennis, he has spent 28 years as a volunteer coach for Lexington’s youth tennis programs including serving as an assistant coach at the high school. “I love the camaraderie with the students and the ability to mentor,” he said.

He has played all over the country including meets in Missouri, Texas, New Mexico, Alabama, Ohio and of course, Nebraska. He is looking forward to qualifying for some Senior Games competitions in the future.

“We have met people from all over through tennis. It has been an amazing journey,” said Barb.

The lifetime friendships are wide-ranging, but many are close to home. Lexingtonite Jim Hain has been Gordon’s doubles partner for 30 years.

“It’s a family,” said Barb.

The Hinrichs look forward to the start of construction sometime in 2023 and when it’s complete growing that tennis family some more.