EUSTIS — The Alternative, Kitchens at The Creamery and the Wurst Tag committee are co-sponsoring an event that focuses on German baking traditions.

Judy Brockmeier of Eustis will be the instructor. This will be a hands-on workshop to share knowledge on making Springerle cookies, a traditional holiday treat in the Eustis community.

Springerle is a type of South German biscuit or cookie with an embossed design made by pressing a mold onto rolled dough and allowing the impression to dry before baking. This preserves the detail of the surface pattern.

While historical molds show that springerle was baked for religious holidays and secular occasions throughout the year, they are now most commonly associated with the Christmas season. Springerle can also be painted with edible coloring to emphasize the often elaborate embossed designs.

The impetus for this class, and planned future German baking classes, started with a conversation between Tara Niles, and Judy Brockmeier.

Tara shared with Judy that she and many of her friends did not know how to make the German delicacies traditional in the Eustis community. And, Judy expressed her concern about the possible loss of culinary history among the Eustis community if younger generations did not take an interest in passing on this cultural identity.

More conversations ensued. The Wurstag Committee, which exists to promote the German heritage of Eustis, joined to help financially sponsor the event; Judy Brockmeier agreed to teach a class of eight participants; The Alternative, owned by Tara Niles, organized registration and details for the event; and class space was reserved at Kitchens at The Creamery, a commercial kitchen located in the century-old creamery building in Eustis, owned by Lorie Johnson Berke.

The response to announcing the Springerle class was very well received. Enough people expressed interest to fill three sessions. Thanks to the generosity of instructor, Judy Brockmeier, there will be sessions on Saturday, March 11, 9 am.

A third class is to be announced for mid-March.

Wurst Tag is a family oriented German heritage celebration similar to an Oktoberfest. Fun filled weekend includes corn hole tournament, kids activities, and German supper.