LEXINGTON — An alleged robbery of a residence for marijuana resulted in a shooting, two stabbings and now bail in the millions of dollars for two Lexington men.
Derrick Davis, 31 and Ahmed Mohamed, 26, both appeared in Dawson County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for arraignment by Judge Jeffrey Wightman.
Davis has been charged with first degree assault, a Class 2 felony; robbery, Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, Class 1C felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class 1D felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony; Class 2 felony; and being a habitual criminal, a felony.
Mohamed is charged with first degree assault, a Class 2 felony; robbery, Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, Class 1C felony; and conspiracy to commit a class 2 felony, Class 2 felony.
Wightman set bail for Davis $2 million bail and for Mohamed, $1 million, of which each must pay 10 percent to be released.
Both are scheduled to appear in county court at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 for preliminary hearings.
The two are accused of an attempted robbery on Nov. 7. According to court documents, Davis and Mohamed allegedly attempted to rob the residence at 403 N. Adams St. occupied by Rodney Ochoa and his brother Marco Ochoa and two unnamed females.
Both Davis and Mohamed were armed with handguns and allegedly were seeking marijuana, according to court documents for Davis.
The two men entered the residence through the front door. Mohamed forced Marco Ochoa to the back of the house, while Davis held Rodney and the two females at gunpoint in the living room, according to court documents for Mohamed.
A fight then broke out between Marco Ochoa and Mohamed, which led from the back of the house to the living room where the others were.
Marco Ochoa later told Lexington police officers he heard a gunshot and then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed both Davis and Mohamed. Davis and Mohamed fled, taking an IPhone that belonged to one of the women, Marco Ochoa’s girlfriend, according to court documents.
Court documents say Davis had shot Rodney Ochoa.
The Lexington Police Department was contacted at 8:41 p.m. about the gunshot wound and officers went to the home along with a Lexington Volunteer Fire Department ambulance. Rodney Ochoa was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for the gunshot wound.
Marco Ochoa was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and released, according to a press release from the Lexington Police Department.
Just 16 minutes after that call, there was a second medical emergency call from 1901 Plum Creek Parkway, referencing Davis and Mohamed, who both had stab wounds.
Both men were transported to LRHC for treatment and Mohamed was later transported by Aircare helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for advanced care.
After Davis was treated for his injuries and medically cleared, he was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 7. After Mohamed received advanced care and cleared, he was booked into the jail Monday at 4:36 p.m. Both are still in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.