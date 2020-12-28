Average daily COVID-19 case rates are on the rise in Lexington, Cozad and Elwood

Some of the reasons include ICU occupancy decreasing dramatically in the past month, around 40 percent of ICU beds are now available, which is a, “vast improvement,” compared to November, when less than six percent of these beds were available, according to Two Rivers.

COVID-19 cases also account for less than 20 percent of patients occupying medical and surgical beds in the district.

Across the district, the daily average of positive cases as well as the positivity rage continues to drop across the district, even as tests conducted outside residential facilities have slightly decreased, according to Two Rivers.

The drop in daily case counts in Buffalo County has been influential in reducing overall numbers, Two Rivers stated. However, an outbreak over the last two weeks in Gosper County has resulted in a rapid increase in case counts, especially compared to other counties in the same period.

Deaths due to the virus have continued to increase, Two Rivers stated, death counts are higher compared to the previous three months. Around half of the deaths in the district have occurred in the last seven weeks.

For all these reasons, Two Rivers left the risk dial unchanged, but are cautiously optimistic about a sustained downward trend in new daily cases across the district.