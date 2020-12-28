Average daily COVID-19 case rates are on the rise in Lexington, Cozad and Elwood

LEXINGTON — Lexington has overtaken Kearney in per capita COVID-19 case counts in the past three weeks and average daily cases of the virus are rising throughout the Lexington urban area.
According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Lexington, Cozad and Elwood are all seeing rising average daily case rates of COVID-19.
In fact, the city of Lexington has overtaken Kearney in per capita case counts in the past three weeks. A notable shift as Kearney and the Buffalo County area previously had been reporting the highest number of cases.
Two Rivers states the slight rise in case counts over the past four weeks in Lexington is a worry, especially considered the potential for increased spread following holiday travel.
An outbreak in Elwood has contributed to rising cases among persons aged 60 years or older.
According to Two Rivers, ICU availability and medical/surgical hospital bed utilization remains steady across the district.
Residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel and adhere to strict preventive measures, social distancing, correct and consistent masking, at all times to protect themselves and others,” Two Rivers’ epidemiologist Aravind Menon stated.
Last Thursday, Two Rivers decided to keep their COVID-19 risk dial in the same position it had been, in the middle of the orange ‘elevated’ risk level.
Some of the reasons include ICU occupancy decreasing dramatically in the past month, around 40 percent of ICU beds are now available, which is a, “vast improvement,” compared to November, when less than six percent of these beds were available, according to Two Rivers.
COVID-19 cases also account for less than 20 percent of patients occupying medical and surgical beds in the district.
Across the district, the daily average of positive cases as well as the positivity rage continues to drop across the district, even as tests conducted outside residential facilities have slightly decreased, according to Two Rivers.
The drop in daily case counts in Buffalo County has been influential in reducing overall numbers, Two Rivers stated. However, an outbreak over the last two weeks in Gosper County has resulted in a rapid increase in case counts, especially compared to other counties in the same period.
Deaths due to the virus have continued to increase, Two Rivers stated, death counts are higher compared to the previous three months. Around half of the deaths in the district have occurred in the last seven weeks.
For all these reasons, Two Rivers left the risk dial unchanged, but are cautiously optimistic about a sustained downward trend in new daily cases across the district.
Recently, on Saturday, Dec. 26, Two Rivers reported 16 new cases of the virus, nine in Dawson County, five in Buffalo County and one each in Kearney County and Phelps County.
Since March, Two Rivers has reported a total of 8,403 cases, 6,824 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 92 deaths.
Hospitalizations across the state have continued to steadily decrease and have now triggered the ‘blue’ phase of the directed health measures. As of Monday morning, there were 527 active hospitalizations.
This blue phase now allows for 75 percent of indoor capacity at extracurricular activities, bars, restaurants, churches, weddings, funerals, gyms, salons, child care services all move to no restrictions, with guidance still recommended.
Nebraska, to date, has reported a total of 161,974 virus cases, 102,169 recoveries and 1,559 deaths.