Avamere at Lexington announces permanent closure, community to close July 31

LEXINGTON — Avamere at Lexington will be closing effective July 31 after the property was sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, New Mexico.

“Avamere at Lexington, an independent and assisted living community, has announced their permanent closure, effective June 1, 2022. Avamere Communities oversees the management of the building and was notified by ownership of the closure as Chevalier Capital sold the property. The community will be closed effectively July 31, 2022,” according to press release from Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer with Arete Living.

“Avamere at Lexington was proactive in assisting employees and residents through this transition, assisting them in finding new employment and homes. Maria Barajas, Executive Director of Avamere at Lexington, was instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition,” according to the release.

“We sincerely thank our employees for their dedication to our residents,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Avamere Communities. “Your work directly impacts lives, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for your selfless service. To our residents, thank you for choosing Avamere as your home. Our team has loved getting to know you and serving you,” per the release.

According to Dawson County real estate records, the sale of the Avamere property took place on Monday, May 23. It was sold to United Partners, LLC, of New Mexico, which is registered to Narendra Mistry, per the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Mistry was attempted to be contacted about his plans for the location, but could not be reached by press time.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Mistry is a Roswell businessman with 28 years in the hospitality industry. In March 14, 2020 he purchased a former Avamere facility in Roswell with the intent of turning it into a hotel.