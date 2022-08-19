Author of “Spirit of Nebraska,” a history of Husker Game Day traditions, to visit Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON — The author of “Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More,” will visit the Lexington Public Library on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

Deb White is a native Nebraskan. As a graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), and a former Yell Squad member (1977–1980), her education and college experiences led her toward a path of gratitude and a desire to give back to the university.

“The Spirit of Nebraska” offers an in-depth look at where the Cornhusker fans' spirit began and how it evolved to today's game day experience.

Readers can learn the history behind what makes Memorial Stadium magical: Husker Nation, mascots, the football team, the Sea of Red, the Yell Squad, the Scarlets, the band, the tunnel walk, the Blackshirts, tailgating, the balloon release, and more.

The forward to the book is written by former Husker football coach, Tom Osborne. When he retired, he had 13 conference titles, three national championships, coached 53 All-Americans, including 1983 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier. Osborne's 1995 national championship team is considered by many to be the best in college football history.

“The Spirit of Nebraska will provide valuable insights into that segment of athletics and will open the eyes of the reader to the demands of cheerleading and the role it plays in the pageantry of college athletics,” Osborne wrote in the forward.

White said she was inspired to write the book when she saw a photograph of the Nebraska cheer squad from the 1930s and marveled that it was made up by all male members. Curious, White began looking into the history of the squad she had been on.

She also worked to catalogue every single person who had been on the squad and continually updates it for the university.

After looking into this tradition, White began looking into other Husker traditions and the “Spirit of Nebraska,” book was born from that research and interest. The book is 224 pages.

One interesting bit of trivia White found is that UNL had the first female cheer squad in the country in 1917.

White will be giving her presentation the day after the Husker football team faces their former Big 8 and Big 12 rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, in Memorial Stadium.