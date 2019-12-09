COZAD — An attic fire was reported at a Cozad residence on Monday, Dec. 9.
At 2:49 p.m. Cozad Fire and Rescue were dispatched to 1410 J St. for the report of a fire in the home’s attic, 10 minutes later firefighters were on scene.
The Cozad Police Department assisted on scene, an officer reported there was no one home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters arrived at the scene with pumper C31 and an ambulance, Rescue Chief Brian Woldt and other members arrived later in utility rig C60.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Schneider told firefighters on scene there was a hot spot in the attic which had previously been burning but had been cooled down to 65 degrees.
The amount of damage done to the house was not available on scene, there were no injuries. Stay tuned as more details come available.
