As COVID-19 cases drop in Two Rivers Health district, risk dial follows suit

LEXINGTON — After being in the red “severe” category for the past four weeks, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial dropped down into the orange “elevated” level this past week.
The 313 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Two Rivers Feb. 2-8 represent a 58 percent drop in new cases compared to the previous week.
Those figures are more than two-thirds lower than those of late January, when new weekly cases climbed to 1,038 (Jan, 20) and 1,172 (Jan. 27.) This week’s number is less than half the 736 cases recorded for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1, according to the Kearney Hub.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks there were around 74 cases in Dawson County and eight in Gosper County.
The new weekly case numbers are now comparable to the average new cases per week back in September-December 2021.
According to the New York Times COVID-19 map, reports of new infections are down more than 70 percent in Nebraska.
The lowered risk dial reflects the continued drop in new cases, lower test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability in area hospitals.
Test positivity rate is more than 25 percent among residents below age 40, but it has been steadily falling over the last two weeks. Positivity rates have fallen across all age groups in the last month.
This week, Two Rivers announced an additional 17 deaths due to COVID between November and January, taking the total toll for the district to 197 since record-keeping for the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.
Vaccination rates remain just over 51 percent for the 97,000 population of Two Rivers. This reflects people who have received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, according to Two Rivers.
As of Tuesday morning, there were seven ICU beds available in Two Rivers. COVID patients occupied more than 40 percent of ICU beds in region’s hospitals.
Two Rivers continues COVID testing 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N in Kearney. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.
Statewide, active COVID-19 hospitalizations are beginning to drop, as of Thursday, Feb. 10, there were 525 hospitalizations. This number reached a peak in late January when 767 people were hospitalized.
The highest number still remains in mid-November 2020, when 987 people hospitalized at once.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 66.8 percent of Nebraska’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, 6.6 have been partially vaccinated.
To date there have been 450,661 cases and 3,145 deaths.
A look nationally, “New coronavirus cases have declined about 75 percent from their peak in mid-January. Still, daily case reports remain higher than in some previous surges,” according to the New York Times, “About 100,000 people with the virus are hospitalized nationwide, a decrease of more than 30 percent in the last two weeks. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units is also falling.”
“After several weeks of rapid growth, death reports have leveled off at around 2,500 a day, more than at any point of the pandemic except last winter,” the New York Times stated.