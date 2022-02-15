As COVID-19 cases drop in Two Rivers Health district, risk dial follows suit

LEXINGTON — After being in the red “severe” category for the past four weeks, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial dropped down into the orange “elevated” level this past week.

The 313 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Two Rivers Feb. 2-8 represent a 58 percent drop in new cases compared to the previous week.

Those figures are more than two-thirds lower than those of late January, when new weekly cases climbed to 1,038 (Jan, 20) and 1,172 (Jan. 27.) This week’s number is less than half the 736 cases recorded for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1, according to the Kearney Hub.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks there were around 74 cases in Dawson County and eight in Gosper County.

The new weekly case numbers are now comparable to the average new cases per week back in September-December 2021.

According to the New York Times COVID-19 map, reports of new infections are down more than 70 percent in Nebraska.

The lowered risk dial reflects the continued drop in new cases, lower test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability in area hospitals.