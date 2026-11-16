Top Story Spotlight Westbound I-80 rest area reopens near Ogallala Jessica Kennedy Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PLATTE — The westbound Interstate 80 rest area located at mile marker 132 reopened Nov. 13, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2F=D6?[ x?4][ @7 r@K25[ :D E96 4@?EC24E@C 7@C E9:D AC@;64E] #64@?DECF4E:@? @7 E96 H6DE3@F?5 C6DE 2C62 :D 4@>A=6E6] %96 ?6H=J 4@?DECF4E65 C6DE 2C62 3F:=5:?8[ H:E9 6IA2?565 A2DD6?86C[ C64C62E:@?2=[ 2?5 4@>>6C4:2= ECF4< A2C<:?8 DE2==D[ :D 2G2:=23=6 E@ EC2G6=6CD @? x\g_]k^AmkAm%96 AFCA@D6 @7 E9:D AC@;64E :D E@ AC6D6CG6 E96 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? 2DD6E[ :>AC@G6 E96 C6=:23:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? DJDE6>[ 2?5 A6CA6EF2E6 E96 >@3:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2G6=:?8 AF3=:4]k^Am kAm|@E@C:DED 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ 5C:G6 42FE:@FD=J :? 2?5 ?62C H@C< K@?6D[ E@ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2?5 AFE A9@?6D 5@H?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following four names for considerat… Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dimensions Education Programs informed parents late Friday evening the childcare center would be suspending services immediately, leaving Linc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured WATCH: Lincoln announces the name of its new downtown library WATCH: Lincoln announces the name of its new downtown library China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump.