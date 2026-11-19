Top Story Spotlight Nebraska Game and Parks announces holiday events across the state Ashley Mohler Nov 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Nebraska Game and Parks have announced a series of December events inviting visitors to explore the state’s history, enjoy holiday traditions and spend time outdoors.kAmp }63C2D<2 G69:4=6 A2C< 6?ECJ A6C>:E :D C6BF:C65 7@C G69:4=6D 6?E6C:?8 DE2E6 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 2C62D] !6C>:ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E A2C< 6?EC2?46D @C @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m]k^Amk9cm!=2EE6 #:G6C E@ 9@DE *F=6 {@8 u6DE:G2= s64] dk^9cmkAm!=2EE6 #:G6C $E2E6 !2C< H:== 9@DE :ED *F=6 {@8 u6DE:G2= 7C@> ?@@? E@ c A]>] s64] d 2E E96 (2=E6C $4@EE yC] {@586]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? 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