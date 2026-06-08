Top Story Spotlight Eustis to celebrate German heritage with 47th annual Wurst Tag Ashley Mohler Jun 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska has a rich history of immigration, with residents tracing their ancestry to many different countries, including Germany.kAm%96 D>2== E@H? @7 tFDE:D E2<6D AC:56 :? :ED v6C>2? 96C:E286 2?5 46=63C2E6D :E 6249 J62C H:E9 (FCDE %28]k^AmkAmtG6CJ@?6 :D :?G:E65 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 EH@\52J 6G6?E[ H9:49 :D A24<65 H:E9 v6C>2?\E96>65 24E:G:E:6D[ @? uC:52J[ yF?6 `a[ 2?5 $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b]k^AmkAm%96 46=63C2E:@? 368:?D uC:52J H:E9 E96 (FCDE #@25 #2==J] #68:DEC2E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow The Rock of Horeb Pentecostal Church did not get the answer it was hoping for when the Lexington Planning Commission rejected its conditional … Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope A ranch pasture became a place of remembrance, celebration and generosity during Dawson County’s first Cattlemen’s Ball. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG