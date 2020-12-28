Around three to five inches of snow predicted to fall in Lexington area tonight and into Tuesday

LEXINGTON — Another potent winter weather system is bearing down on the area, which could result in up to three to five inches of snow across the Lexington and Dawson County area.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, a Winter Weather Advisory is set to begin for the western half of their warning area at 6 p.m. this evening and for the eastern half starting at midnight.

Indeed, the whole of Nebraska is set to be under a Winter Weather Advisory at some point in the near future.

Snow should develop late this afternoon and evening and continue into the night, then a wintry mix of snow, sleet or freezing rain is expected late tonight, through Tuesday evening.

Ice accumulation could be up to 0.10 of an inch. Along with the snow, this will make travel hazardous throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures, both at the surface and aloft will have a large impact on snow and ice accumulations. With the uncertainty in the forecast, there could be significant changes to the current forecast as the time comes closer for this system, according to a NWS Hastings forecast discussion.

Southwest winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph throughout the evening and into Tuesday.