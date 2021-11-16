Around a third of new COVID-19 tests in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties are positive

LEXINGTON — Around a quarter to a third of all COVID-19 tests conducted outside of long term care facilities were positive in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties last week. The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was slightly decreased.
There were 390 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers district between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 and there are currently 35 adult COVID-19 admissions in hospitals across the district.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 563 cases per 100,000 residents in Dawson County and 496 cases per 100,000 residents in Gosper County. The statewide rate is 544 per 100,000.
Over the past six weeks, there has been a steady increase in the number of positive cases detected among district residents less than 18 years of age, with a jump in cases in the 0-11 year age category in the past two weeks.
ICU bed availability continues to be sparse, with only five out of the 28 beds currently available across the district, almost 40 percent of ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients. Across the district, three out of four ventilators are currently in use for virus patients.
A public COVID-19 testing site is now open in Kearney city at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results will be available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Those seeking a COVID testing are requested to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
As of Nov. 12, 47 percent of the district’s total population and 59 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID- 19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
As of Nov. 2, 48.6 percent of Dawson County and 45.0 percent of Gosper County’s total population have been fully vaccinated, respectively.
Two Rivers is continuing to offer vaccination clinics across the local area:
Thursday, Nov. 18: 5 p.m. Lexington , 201 E. 5th St.
Tuesday, Nov. 30: 5 p.m. Kearney, 516 W. 11th St.
“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered slightly from last week, although it still remains in the ‘pandemic’ zone. The reduced dial reading reflects lower weekly case incidence, marginal improvement in ICU availability rates locally and the increased availability of COVID testing,” according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 455 active hospitalizations across the state of Nebraska as of Sunday, Nov. 14.
To date, 69.3 percent of Nebraska’s total population has been fully vaccinated and 6.1 percent have been partially vaccinated. Numbers of hospitalizations have been rising since they dipped into the high 300s since mid-October.
As of Nov. 10, there have been 6,404 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 328 from the prior week. Of those, 4,469 were identified as the Delta variant.
There have been 297,214 total COVID-19 cases and 2,561 virus related deaths, according to the DHHS.
“The national case average has been relatively flat in recent weeks, but deteriorating conditions in parts of the West, Upper Midwest and Northeast have started to push those figures slightly upward,” according to the New York Times, “There are fewer than half as many coronavirus patients in American hospitals as there were in early September.”
“Seventy percent of American adults, and 59 percent of all Americans, are fully vaccinated. About 1.3 million doses are being administered each day, a number that grew rapidly after booster doses and vaccines for younger children were authorized,” according to the New York Times.