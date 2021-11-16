Around a third of new COVID-19 tests in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties are positive

LEXINGTON — Around a quarter to a third of all COVID-19 tests conducted outside of long term care facilities were positive in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties last week. The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was slightly decreased.

There were 390 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers district between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 and there are currently 35 adult COVID-19 admissions in hospitals across the district.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 563 cases per 100,000 residents in Dawson County and 496 cases per 100,000 residents in Gosper County. The statewide rate is 544 per 100,000.

Over the past six weeks, there has been a steady increase in the number of positive cases detected among district residents less than 18 years of age, with a jump in cases in the 0-11 year age category in the past two weeks.

ICU bed availability continues to be sparse, with only five out of the 28 beds currently available across the district, almost 40 percent of ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients. Across the district, three out of four ventilators are currently in use for virus patients.