Around 50 acres burned north of Eustis during wild fire on Tuesday afternoon

Holbein said the other departments had been able to, “knock down,” the fire well, or reduce the flame or heat on the more vigorously burning parts of a fire edge.

The Lexington grass rigs made several passes at the east edge of the fire line looking for hotspots while the tanker provided water to all the department’s grass rigs

There were also several area farmers in around eight tractors that arrived on scene with discs and began to till up the ground to create a fire wall. They were a, “big help,” Woldt said.

With the smoke blowing across Highway 21 and so many pieces of fire equipment moving around, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies made the decision to close down the roadway for about an hour.

Later in the afternoon the fire had reached an abandoned farmstead and destroyed two outbuildings, the black smoke stood in contrast to the grey smoke of the field fire.

By 3 p.m., the fire was brought under control; it never did jump Highway 21 despite burning down the edge of the ditch. The highway was also reopened during this time.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.