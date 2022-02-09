Around 50 acres burned north of Eustis during wild fire on Tuesday afternoon

EUSTIS — Several area fire departments took part in extinguishing a wildfire that burned through a cornfield and destroyed two outbuildings on an abandoned farmstead north of Eustis during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said at 1:09 p.m. the Eustis Fire Department was dispatched to a ditch fire that had broken out near the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 752.
A Red Flag Warning had been issued by the National Weather Service – Hastings across their entire warning area, including Dawson County, for the critical fire weather conditions that were in place Tuesday afternoon.
Winds were blowing out of the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph possible; relative humidity was also around 17 percent, according to NWS Hastings.
Due to the strong wind gusts, the fire quickly spread southeast from a ditch and began burning through a field of corn stalks.
Woldt said Eustis immediately paged the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid. By 1:40 p.m., the fire departments from Elwood, Farnam, Gothenburg and Lexington were also called for mutual aid.
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said they took 10 firefighters, two grass rigs and a water tanker truck to the call.
Holbein said the other departments had been able to, “knock down,” the fire well, or reduce the flame or heat on the more vigorously burning parts of a fire edge.
The Lexington grass rigs made several passes at the east edge of the fire line looking for hotspots while the tanker provided water to all the department’s grass rigs
There were also several area farmers in around eight tractors that arrived on scene with discs and began to till up the ground to create a fire wall. They were a, “big help,” Woldt said.
With the smoke blowing across Highway 21 and so many pieces of fire equipment moving around, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies made the decision to close down the roadway for about an hour.
Later in the afternoon the fire had reached an abandoned farmstead and destroyed two outbuildings, the black smoke stood in contrast to the grey smoke of the field fire.
By 3 p.m., the fire was brought under control; it never did jump Highway 21 despite burning down the edge of the ditch. The highway was also reopened during this time.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.