Area schools to stay closed for remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, discussions ongoing about rescheduling graduations

Lexington
Lexington school buildings will remain empty of students for the remainder of the school year.
On Friday, April 3, Lexington Public Schools announced, due to the most recent directed health measure issued by Governor Pete Ricketts, the school district buildings will be closed to students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
All school activities, and Class of 2020 event such as the Senior tribute, Senior Honors Night and Senior Walk, have all been canceled.
In addition, there will be no graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 10, a decision regarding its rescheduling will be made at a later date, according to the district’s announcement.
Cozad
Cozad Community Schools announced on Thursday, April 2 their school buildings will be closed until at least Sunday, May 31 due to the directed health measure from the governor.
Cozad’s graduation has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date following the regulations from Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“Cozad Community Schools will continue with our on-line education for all students until the end of the school year. Your child needs to make sure to do the on-line activities and assignments for the rest of the year,” according to Cozad School’s social media post.
Gothenburg
Gothenburg Public Schools announced, following the directives from the state, their school building will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Education for Gothenburg students continues throughout the closure, using the same remote and online procedures which have been established over the past few weeks, according to Gothenburg Superintendent Todd Rhodes.
The district will also continue to provide student meals during the closure, parents are advised the student meal program follows the school calendar and meals will not be provided on Friday, April 10 or Monday, April 13 due to the scheduled Easter break.
Gothenburg’s prom and graduation are currently postponed indefinitely, but discussions are being held about possible make up events for these capstone events, according to the update from Superintendent Rhodes.
Overton
In a letter to parents, Overton Public School announced they would be closed for the rest of the school year. The closure will last through Sunday, May 31.
The Extending Learning Plan for Overton students was implemented on Wednesday, April 1 and will continue through the rest of the scheduled school year.
Overton Public Schools will also be providing grab and go breakfast and lunch meals for students during scheduled school days.
Beginning on Tuesday, April 7, breakfast for the next day will be provided with the day’s lunch, according to the Overton Public Schools website. Lunch hours will remain to be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There will not be a breakfast time in the morning; this is free to all students of Overton Public School.
SEM
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools announced as well their students will not be returning for the rest of the school year.
“We will continue with our alternative education plan by providing students with learning activities via telecommunications or through printed hard copies if needed,” a letter to SEM student families stated.
“Our staff will continue to provide educational enrichment programs in the best way they can. We do understand that the internet is not always reliable, and that we will have some problems, but our staff will be patient and understanding of these issues,” the letter continued.
SEM is working on rescheduling things like Prom and Graduation, and will communicate these dates to parents soon, according to an SEM social media post.
SEM reminds parents school staff will be calling families to check in and get updates on how things are going, so please look for some different phone numbers calling to see how things are going.
Elwood
Like the schools in Dawson County, Elwood Public Schools will be closed to students throughout the rest of the school year.
According to the update this means the end of the 2020 spring sports season, prom and graduation.
“We are currently exploring options for graduation; however, because the Directed Health Measure specifies that there are not to be students in the building and no gatherings larger than ten, our options in setting up a graduation of any size in the building are limited,” according to the Elwood Public Schools update.
It continues, “Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer the traditional end of the year graduation celebration, but we are working to make sure students are recognized on-line and through the newspaper. We would also like to give an opportunity for graduates to have pictures taken in his/her cap and gown with parents. Thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to work through the logistics of graduation.”
“Grab and Go lunches are available Monday through Friday including Good Friday and the Monday after Easter. If you are not on the current lunch list, please call the school at (308) 785-2491 so you can be added. If you are already on the list you do not need to call again unless you can’t pick up your lunch for some particular reason,” the Elwood update stated.
