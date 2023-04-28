HOLDREGE — On Tuesday, April 25, the Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Lexington Minutemen hit the course at the Holdrege Country Club.

Teams that were competing were Grand Island, Minden, Aurora, McCook, Kearney, Cozad, Gothenburg, Northwest, Holdrege, Hastings, Lexington and Broken Bow.

The Haymakers took sixth as a team with a score of 349, Gothenburg took seventh with 353 and Lexington landed in 11th place with 383.

COZAD

Alex Svajgr scored an 80 for sixth place.

Hayden Russman swung in a score of 86 for 18th.

Ben Yocom took 27th with a score of 89.

Wilson Moreno landed in 41st with a score of 94.

Sam Hergenrader had a score of 97 for 48th.

GOTHENBURG

Kai Jorgenson took 17th place with a score of 85.

Alec Winney landed a score of 86 for 19th.

Jackson Schwanz placed 29th with a score of 90.

Braeden Anderson swung in a score of 92 for 37th place.

Connor McCoy took 37th with a score of 92.

LEXINGTON

Christopher Swartz placed 32nd with a score of 90.

Braden Bender had a score of 97 for 45th place.

Noah Scherr swung in a score of 98 for 49th.

Josiah Adams took 50th with a score of 98.

Adrian Galvan landed in 60th with a score of 111.

Cozad, Gothenburg and Lexington competed in a triangular on Thursday, April 27 at the Cozad Country Club.