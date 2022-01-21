Area schools taking recent surge in COVID-19, sickness, “day by day”

LEXINGTON— With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and other seasonal illnesses taking their toll, some schools throughout the region have had to close or go to four day weeks, the Clipper-Herald reached out to schools in Dawson and Gosper counties to see how they are handling the situation.
For instance, Gibbon Public Schools and Shelton Public school both had to take two days this past week to give staff members a chance to recover from illness.
In other cases, Grand Island Public Schools started a temporary four day school week, also due to a significant teacher shortage.
Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Hakonson said they look at staff and student attendance daily and they are, “holding steady,” for the moment. When staff is out, they have enough substitutes to fill most of the positions.
Hakonson noted he touches base regularly with Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group, he said things have been better for them recently.
At the moment there are no plans to change course right now, but the district plans to react accordingly if the situation changes, Hakonson said.
As Lexington is the largest school district in the area, they perhaps have an easier time weathering staff shortages, but for the smaller school districts, it’s a bit more precarious.
Gothenburg Public Schools Superintendent Todd Rhodes said currently the district has COVID-19 related absences of staff and students, “although those absences represent a pretty small percentage of our school population.”
As for available substitutes, Rhodes said they have experienced a shortage the past year and a half.
“We continue to monitor the health and safety of our students and employees on a daily basis,” Rhodes said.
Cozad Community Schools Superintendent Angela Simpson said the district has not reached a point where they cannot cover all of the classes. She noted she was thankful for the student’s day off on Friday, Jan. 21, which will allow staff to catch up on planning.
Simpson said they are not seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but with other illnesses circulating there has been an increase in sick students.
Simpson said she was thankful for all of the teachers for stepping up to cover classes when needed.
Overton Public Schools Superintendent Mark Aten said they have had staff miss time due to various illnesses and have had around six to eight percent of students out at what time but it’s well below the threshold of considering closing school.
As for staff, Aten said it is a, “day to day,” issue of seeing if they will have enough, he also noted at the moment they are “ok,” regarding available substitutes. Aten said he hopes people can stay healthy.
Aten said when enough staff are missing, they can pull teachers to help cover other subjects, as well as substitutes, but if the number of missing staff becomes too great, it begins to cut into a teachers planning time.
Especially when it comes to teaching, having the time to plan out the lesson, assignments, etc. is “critical,” Aten said.
At the moment schools are in the middle of the usual illness season, with perhaps a month to six weeks to go before they can get out of it. Throwing COVID-19 on top of that has created a challenge for schools.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public School Kevin Finkey said they have had some situations with COVID-19 but so far haven’t faced too many cases at one time. He noted at the moment they are following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
The biggest issue for S-E-M at the moment is the number of available substitutes because it would not take many staff being gone to create an issue. So far, they are having luck with local substitutes and student teachers from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
Finkey said right now the district is hanging on, but if they see a spike in COVID-19 cases, they may have to go to remote learning. While going remote can get the job done, in-person learning is by far the preferred method.
Having just started the third quarter of the second semester, Finkey said this is an important learning time for the students and while they are prepared to go remote, he hopes the students can remain in school without any disruptions.
A message seeking information was left with Elwood Public Schools, but wasn’t returned by press time.