Area schools taking recent surge in COVID-19, sickness, “day by day”

As for staff, Aten said it is a, “day to day,” issue of seeing if they will have enough, he also noted at the moment they are “ok,” regarding available substitutes. Aten said he hopes people can stay healthy.

Aten said when enough staff are missing, they can pull teachers to help cover other subjects, as well as substitutes, but if the number of missing staff becomes too great, it begins to cut into a teachers planning time.

Especially when it comes to teaching, having the time to plan out the lesson, assignments, etc. is “critical,” Aten said.

At the moment schools are in the middle of the usual illness season, with perhaps a month to six weeks to go before they can get out of it. Throwing COVID-19 on top of that has created a challenge for schools.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public School Kevin Finkey said they have had some situations with COVID-19 but so far haven’t faced too many cases at one time. He noted at the moment they are following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.