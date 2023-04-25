LEXINGTON — It was a cold and windy afternoon on Friday, April 21 as their Lexington hosted the annual Don Bader track invite.

Those that competed came from Alma, Amherst, Axtell, Bertrand, Cozad, Dundy County/Stratton, Elm Creek, Gothenburg, Kearney, Kearney Catholic, Loomis, McCook, Medicine Valley, Minden, Mullen, North Platte, Ogallala, Overton, Pleasanton, Sidney, Southern Valley, S-E-M and Wilcox-Hildreth.

The results reflect the top 10 places in each event.

Lexington boys

Quentin Moss- 5th- 200m dash; Dru Truax- 3rd- 400m dash; Oscar Aguado- 1st- 800m, 4th- 1600m; Rogelio Garcia-Vargas- 10th- 800m; Lazaro Adame- 1st- 1600m and 3200m; Herson Rodriguez- 5th- 1600m; Jayden Ureste- 7th- 1600m; Miguel Cruz- 9th- 1600m and 2nd- 3200m; Luis Castellanos- 7th- shot put and 3rd- discus; Miguel Castellanos- 8th- shot put; Morgan Bailey- 8th- pole vault; 4x100 relay- 4th- Truax, Moss, Jase Carpenter, Caleb Dowling; 4x400 relay- 5th- Adame, Rodriguez, Truax, Aguado, 4x800 relay- 4th- Rodriguez, Ureste, Garcia-Vargas, Alexes Rodriguez

Cozad boys

Cash Chytka- 7th- 200m dash and 2nd- high jump; Chayden Hoffmaster- 6th- 400m dash; Jaden Cervantes- 2nd- shot put; Jaden Vollenweider- 1st- discus; Monty Brooks-Follmer- 9th- high jump; Boston Irish- 6th- pole vault; Cord Chytka- 3rd – triple jump

Gothenburg boys

Nathan Sager- 7th- 400m dash; Abel Flores- 5th- 3200m; Trey Stevens- 6th- 110m hurdles and 7th- 300m hurdles; Aiden McKenna- 8th- discus; Bennett Geiken- 9th- discus; Jake Burge- 1st- pole vault; Kade Cox- 3rd- pole vault; Tyler Trumbley- 5th- pole vault; Zach Harbur- 7th- triple jump; 4x100 relay- 6th- Harbur, Stevens, Burge, W. Geiken; 4x400 relay- 1st- Harbur, Burge, Jonathan Davis, W. Geiken, 4x800 relay- 3rd- Parker Graves, Yahriel Gaeta, Isaiah Urman, Ethan Olsen

Overton boys

Will Kulhanek- 1st- 100m dash, 2nd- 200m dash and long jump; Hayden Muirhead- 8th- 400m dash

S-E-M boys

Noah Eggleston- 3rd- 100m dash; 4x100 relay- 8th- K. Eggleston, Grayden Anderson, Jayson Guthard, N. Eggleston

Lexington girls

Susana Calmo- 6th- 1600m and 1st- 3200m; Kalli Sutton- 8th- discus and 7th- pole vault; Reese Kuecker- 6th- triple jump; Mady Wolfe- 7th- triple jump; 4x100 relay- 9th- Kuecker, Nevaeh Saur, Jessica Hovie, Wolfe

Cozad girls

Blair Brennan- 4th- 100m dash and 5th- pole vault; Karyn Burkholder- 7th- 400m dash, 8th- 100m hurdles and 3rd- 300m hurdles; Mallory Applegate- 1st- 1600m; Greeley Cargill- 10th- discus; Taryn Chytka- 8th- high jump; Kelseigh Romero- 10th- pole vault; Brilee Wiese- 10th- long jump; 4x100 relay- 10th- Romero, Brennan, Wiese, Chytka; 4x400 relay- 6th- Burkholder, Applegate, Leonie Neufeld, Lucha Olvera

Gothenburg girls

Clara Evert- 6th- 200m dash; Avery Salomon- 9th- 3200m; Taryn O’Hare- 4th- shot put; Addison Wyatt- 7th- shot put; Aubrey O’Hare- 3rd- 100m hurdles and 1st- 300m hurdles; Madison Smith- 1st- discus; Ellarey Harm- 2nd- discus; Ashlyn Richeson- 6th- pole vault; Ava Weyers- 1st- long jump and 4th- triple jump; Taylor Burge- 10th- long jump; 4x100 and 4x400 relay- 2nd- Burge, Weyers, Evert, A. O’Hare

OVERTON GIRLS

Adysen McCarter- 2nd- 200m dash and triple jump and 4th- 400m dash

S-E-M girls

Josie Smith- 4th- 3200m; Taryn Arbuthnot- 9th- high jump; 4x800 relay- 8th- Bryn Eggleston, Smith, Allie Rohde, Rilyn Schledewitz

Lexington travels to Hastings on Thursday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

Overton and S-E-M compete at the FKC track meet in Overton on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.

Cozad and Gothenburg hit the track in McCook on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m.