Area schools compete at Axtell Invite

AXTELL — In true Nebraska fashion, it was another cold, windy track meet. The wind was a factor in many of the events, blowing some of the athletes off their mark and even knocking out some of the electronics.

There were nine schools represented, including area schools S-E-M and Overton. The Eagles showed very well in the meet with Adysen McCarter and Will Kulhanek both taking first place in the triple jump, long jump, and 100m dash. The Overton girls took second overall while the boys took fourth.

For the Mustangs, Josie Smith won the 3200 Meters and placed second in the 1600 Meters. S-E-M’s Eggleston brothers come to compete, as well, with Noah Eggleston taking second in the Long Jump and Kellen Eggleston following up in third place.