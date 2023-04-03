HOLDREGE — About 80 individuals attended The ABCs of Child Care conference March 25 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.
They were able to attend sessions on brain-wise strategies that can have a meaningful impact on children, conflict resolution with adults, teaching conflict resolution to children, and dreaming stress away.
Presenters were Jordan McCoy, a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner who has been practicing therapy for seven years, specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents and families who have experienced trauma, and Tammy Stuhr, owner and CEO of Author My Day, which focuses on empowering people to find and move toward their life’s purpose.
Conference attendees were:
- ARAPAHOE: Trudee Hamel, Vicki Larson and Patti Larson.
- ARCADIA: Delta Sears and Amber Veskerna.
- ARNOLD: Leah (Jody) Bailey.
- AXTELL: Shanda Blank and Kristen Wehrer.
- BERTRAND: Jade Remmenga.
- BURWELL: Teresa Switzer.
- CAMBRIDGE: Dahlci Brush and Sarah Mollring.
- COZAD: Amanda Schukei.
- EDGAR: Montana Thatcher.
- EDISON: Kaylee Odell.
- ELWOOD: Sharon Moler and Sarah Neben.
- GRAND ISLAND: Brenda Bixenmann, Janice Budd and Nicole Snyder.
- HARVARD: Paisley Longoria.
- HASTINGS: Karen Gonzalez, Sarah Hoins, Jarilyn Lyons and Nikki Uecker.
- HOLDREGE: Brett Bebensee, Patrice Christen, Lancy Dibben, Megan Dibben, Vickie Foster, Raquel Goodwin, Ashlee Johnson, Samantha Kruback, Teresa Olson, Anna Russell, Lilie Scism, Kelsy Snyder, Chloe Wilbur and Cynthia Wilson.
- KEARNEY: Genie Heidbreder, Julie Klaus, Shari Mendoza, Mary Munsell, Vicki Polhemus, Cindi Saldivar and Linda Seals.
- KENESAW: Velda Wilson.
- LEXINGTON: Carol Hinrich and Ranae Lux.
- LOOMIS: Christine Brooks, Micki Fisher, Kristi Lienemann and Randy Lienemann.
- LOUP CITY: Regina Campbell.
- MCCOOK: Elizabeth Borrink, Laura Ewing Agan, Jennifer Fisher, Sherry Henning, Bryn Jordan, Ariel Knosp, Michelle Lofton, Bailey Meguire, Amanda Mullen, McKenzie Oliver, Bailee Porter, Aspen Riley and Mirya Srameh.
- MINDEN: Jenna Steen.
- OXFORD: Darlene Bantam, Jacqueline Broeker and Cacy Fletcher.
- RAVENNA: Tena Ackley, Andrea Aufdergarten, Payge Aufdergarten, Renee Hunter and Deb Mitchell.
- ROCKVILLE: Dana Treffer.
- TAYLOR: Tina Simpson.