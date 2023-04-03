They were able to attend sessions on brain-wise strategies that can have a meaningful impact on children, conflict resolution with adults, teaching conflict resolution to children, and dreaming stress away.

Presenters were Jordan McCoy, a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner who has been practicing therapy for seven years, specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents and families who have experienced trauma, and Tammy Stuhr, owner and CEO of Author My Day, which focuses on empowering people to find and move toward their life’s purpose.