KEARNEY — Competitors from Dawson County and surrounding areas took home wins from the Three Trails Classic Series draft horse show Aug. 25-27 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Entries came in from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Don Carter of Elm Creek took first in the Friday Feed Team race. Luke Wilkie of Cozad took third. Cozad’s Cody Wolf took fifth, Keith Rudeen of Elm Creek sixth, Larry Jurjens of Farnam seventh and Brad Barnes of Cozad eighth.

In the Saturday Feed Team race, Wolf took second and Roman Raber of Miller took third. Rudeen placed fifth, Barnes sixth, Ty Barnes of Gothenburg seventh and Carter eighth.

On Sunday Wolf was champion in the Feed Race finals. Raber took second, Wilkie took third and Ty Barnes placed fifth. Carter and Rudeen placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

The woman’s Ranch Team was won by Cozad’s Stephanie Wolf. Malloree Barnes of Gothenburg placed third, Tori McCarter of Elm Creek took fourth, Alicia McCarter of Elm Creek took fifth, Penny Wilkie of Cozad placed sixth and Farnam’s Diedre Wright placed seventh.

In the men’s Ranch Team, Raber took second, Ty Barnes placed third, Carter took fourth, Jurjens took fifth, Rudeen placed sixth, Wolf took seventh and Brab Barnes took eighth.

Wolf took champion in the Saturday Log Skidding. Ty Barnes placed third, Jurjens took fifth, Luke Wilkie placed sixth and Rudeen took seventh.

The Friday Gambler’s Choice was won by Carter, Ty Barnes took fourth, Wolf took sixth, Luke Wilkie took seventh and Rudeen placed eighth.

In the Saturday Gambler’s Choice, Raber took champion, Wolf took second, Carter placed third, Rudeen took fourth, Jurjens placed sixth and Ty Barnes took seventh.

Tori McCarter took home the champion ribbon in the Harness Riding. Malloree Barnes took second, Stephanie Wolf placed third and Emily Keiser of Elm Creek placed fifth.

Rudeen placed first in the Pleasure Cart and Stephanie Wolf took third.

In the youth Ranch Pleasure Cart, Tori McCarter took second and Samual Winter of Cozad placed third.

Winter took first in the youth Team on a Ranch Wagon. Dallee Barnes of Gothenburg placed third. Haley Boone of Farnam took fourth. Tori McCarter placed fifth. Hattie Barnes of Cozad took seventh and Gus Barnes of Elm Creek placed eighth.

Dallee Barnes took first in the youth Gambler’s Choice, Winter took third, Gus Barnes took fourth, Boone took fifth and Tori McCarter took eighth.

In the youth Feed Team race, Winter took second, McCarter took fourth, Hattie Barnes placed fifth, Gus Barnes took sixth, Cadey Wolf took seventh and Morgan Barnes placed eighth.

This year at the 2023 State Fair in Grand Island, the first draft horse show starts Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m.