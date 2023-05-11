OGALLALA — On Tuesday, May 9, the Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Lexington Minutemen traveled to Ogallala to compete in the Class B-6 District Track Invite.

The Gothenburg girls team were District Runner-ups with 71.5 points, Cozad placed sixth with 52.5 and the Minutemaids took ninth with 25.

On the boys side, the Minutemen were District Runner-ups with 85 points, the Haymakers took sixth with 49 and the Swedes placed seventh with 41.

These results reflect those who qualified for State.

LEXINGTON

Greysen Strauss placed seventh in triple jump with a PR mark of 42’5”.

Quentin Moss took third in the 200m dash with a time of 22.78.

Oscar Aguado had a PR time of 1:55.95 in the 800m for first place and a PR time of 4:31.09 in the 1600m run for first place.

Lazaro Adame placed third in the 1600m run with a time of 4:38.69 and second in the 3200m run with a time of 10:10.48.

Ian Salazar ran a PR time of 9:59.91 in the 3200m for first place.

Miguel Cruz placed fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 10:15.34.

Luis Castellanos took second in shot put with a mark of 50’1” and placed first in discus with a mark of 159’3”.

Abbi Sutton had a PR throw of 123’ in discus for second place.

Mady Wolfe landed in fourth place in triple jump with a PR of 34’4.25”.

Reese Kuecker took fifth in triple jump with a mark of 34’2.25”.

COZAD

Boston Irish cleared 13’ in pole vault for third place.

Cash Chytka placed fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 23.03 and first in high jump after clearing 6’3”.

Cord Chytka landed in fourth place with a PR mark of 43’7” in triple jump.

Jaden Cervantes took home first in shot put with a throw of 54’9”.

Tyree Smith had a PR throw of 152’7” in discus for second place.

Makaia Baker took first in the 100m dash with a time of 12.63 and third in the 200m dash with a time of 27.10.

Blair Brennan placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.67.

Mallory Applegate had a time of 5:34.81 in the 1600m run for fifth place.

Karyn Burkholder took second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.47.

Lucha Olvera placed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a PR time of 49.14.

The 4x100 relay team of Burkholder, Brennan, Brilee Wiese and Baker placed second with a time of 50.82.

GOTHENBURG

Jake Burge won first place in pole vault after clearing 14’.

Kade Cox placed fifth in pole vault after clearing 13’.

Tyler Trumbley took sixth in pole vault with a vault of 13’.

Alaric Jesseph landed with a mark of 20’11.5” for fifth in long jump.

Zach Harbur took fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 52.64.

Parker Graves had a time of 4:35.58 in the 1600m run for third place.

Bennett Geiken placed fifth in shot put with a PR throw of 48’5.5”.

The 4x400 relay team of Harbur, Burge, Nathan Sager and Wes Geiken placed fourth with a time of 3:28.34.

The 4x800 relay team of Graves, Sager, Yahriel Gaeta and Isaiah Urman placed third with a time of 8:12.50

Aubrey O’Hare took third in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.59 and third in the 300m hurdles with a PR time of 46.10.

Madison Smith had a throw of 154’3” in discus for first place and took third in high jump with a PR jump of 5’.

Ava Weyers placed second in long jump with a mark of 17’5.5” and second in triple jump with a PR of 35’8.75”.

Addi Wyatt took third in shot put with a throw of 36’4”.

The 4x100 relay team of Taylor Burge, Weyers, Clara Evert and A. O’Hare took first with a time of 50.55.

The 4x400 relay team of A. O’Hare, Weyers, McKena Gilligan and Burge placed fourth with a time of 4:08.67.

CLASS D

For Class D-8 District Track Invite, the Overton Eagles and S-E-M Mustangs competed on Wednesday, May 10 in Paxton.

The lady Eagles took fourth as a team with 55 points and the Eagles placed sixth with 45.

S-E-M lady Mustangs had 46 points for sixth place and the Mustang boys placed ninth with 31 points.

These results reflect those who qualified for State.

0VERTON

Will Kulhanek took first in the 100m dash with a PR time of 10.67, second in the 200m dash with a PR time of 21.85, first in long jump with a mark of 22’1” and second in triple jump with a mark of 41’11”.

Adysen McCarter placed first in triple jump with a PR mark of 36’11.75”, second in the 400m dash with a PR time of 1:00.90, first in the 200m dash with a time of 26.22 and second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.83.

Violet Nelms took fourth in the 400m dash with a SR of 1:02.95.

S-E-M

Noah Eggleston placed fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.41 and third in long jump with a PR mark of 21’1”.

Cohen Rohde threw a PR in discus with a mark of 142’5” for third place.

Taryn Arbuthnot had a PR in long jump for second with a mark of 15’11”, first place in high jump after clearing 5’1”, placed first in the 400m dash with a PR time of 1:00.82

Josie Smith took second in the 3200m run with a time of 13:17.88.

The Class B State Track Championships are being held at Omaha Burke on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

Class D State is being held at Omaha Burke on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.