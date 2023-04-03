LINCOLN — With warmer temps arriving this month, homeowners and contractors alike may be anxious to break ground on their outdoor projects. Regardless of the scope of the project, it’s important to prioritize safety when it comes to projects that require digging.

Across the country, April is recognized as National Safe Digging Month but promoting the importance of safe digging is a year-round effort. As you consider your upcoming projects, Black Hills Energy is offering the following best practices to keep you safe while digging.

Call or Click Before You Dig. Whether you’re a homeowner planting a shrub or a contractor using a backhoe, always “Call Before You Dig” at least two full business days in advance so that your utility lines can be marked. Call 811 or submit an online request at https://www.ne1call.com. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law. After you call, utility specialists will mark the approximate location of buried utility lines at your site with color-coded paint or flags.

Mark your planned excavation site. Spray-paint a white line or place white flags around your planned excavation site before you contact 811. “White-lining” helps the line locators understand your plans and ensures the appropriate locations are marked.

Respect the marks. Always carefully hand dig with a shovel near any utility facilities rather than use heavy equipment. Use extreme care around all utility lines. Just a nick can create a weak spot that could develop into a gas leak, cause an electrical or internet outage or result in fines, serious injury or worse.

Don’t rely on old line locate marks. If you don’t dig within 10 business days of having the lines marked, contact 811 again. At no charge, line locators will return to re-mark the lines. Underground conditions can change, so never rely on outdated information.

“Whether installing a new mailbox or building a new house, we urge everyone to first call or click 811,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of Nebraska natural gas operations. “Every successful outdoor project starts with 811. Safe digging practices are critical to avoiding incidents.”

Failure to comply with “Call Before You Dig” laws can result in civil penalties or the cost of expensive repairs to utilities and private property. More importantly, hitting an underground utility line can cause widespread service outages, injury or death.

If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally, or you smell the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas, immediately leave the area and first call 911 and then Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame.

Visit blackhillsenergy.com/811 to learn more about 811 and safe digging practices. You can also follow Black Hills Energy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for safe digging resources.