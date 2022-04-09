April: Distracted Driving Awareness Month

LEXINGTON — Driving is one of those activities done every day by a vast majority of the population and the safety around this common activity can be taken for granted. Fatal or property damage accidents can happen in seconds.

Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death in the United States for people aged 1-54 and they are also the leading cause of non-natural death for U.S. citizens residing or traveling abroad, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In February 2022, there were 15 deaths on Nebraska roads in 13 fatal accidents. Of the deaths, 11 occurred in rural locations. There were two fatalities on the interstate, nine on other highways, and four on local roads.

“Six of the fourteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown,” per the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

“Every life matters and Nebraska continues to aim “Toward Zero Deaths” with zero fatalities on all Nebraska roadways as our traffic safety goal,” NDOT stated, “Although much progress in traffic safety has been made over the years, far too many Nebraskans – friends, neighbors, and loved ones – are still being killed or seriously injured in crashes.”

“Improving the situation begins with setting a good example for youth by always buckling up, keeping our hands on the wheel and our eyes on the road, and putting away the cell phone while driving,” per NDOT.

The objective of the Nebraska Strategic Highway Safety Plan is to significantly reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries in the state. The six critically emphasized areas include:

Increasing Seat Belt Usage

The use of seat belts is an effective way to prevent serious injuries and fatalities in traffic crashes. While surveys indicate that over 81% of Nebraskans wear their seat belts, about two-thirds of the vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not using belts. Reaching the remaining 19% of Nebraskans who avoid restraint use is a difficult problem. Overtime enforcement operations emphasizing safety belt compliance such as “Click It or Ticket” are one method used to fight the problem.

Reducing Roadway Departure Crashes

Many of our rural fatalities are the result of Roadway Departure crashes. The term “Roadway Departure” includes crashes where vehicles run-off-the-road and collide with fixed objects (trees, guardrail, poles, etc.) or where vehicles overturn. It also includes crashes where vehicles leave the portion of the road designed for them to drive on, such as head-on and cross-median crashes. The Department of Transportation has implemented the use of shoulder and centerline rumble strips as countermeasures for these types of crashes on state highways.

Reducing Impaired Driving Crashes

Crashes involving drinking and driving continue to significantly contribute to the state’s fatality total. Although Nebraska is among the nation’s leading states in effective public policy countermeasures, this factor remains a challenging one. While the long-term trend in alcohol-involved crashes is down, over 21% of the drivers involved in 2020 fatal crashes had been drinking. Increasing sobriety checkpoints, periodic impaired driver enforcement crackdowns, new prosecution strategies, and public information campaigns are among the countermeasures used to combat the problem

Reducing Intersection Crashes

Since these are the places where vehicles cross paths, a large percentage of traffic crashes naturally occur at intersections. The Department of Transportation is constantly reviewing intersection operations to look for improvements that can be made. Adding turn lanes, adding flashing yellow arrows for left turns, adjusting signal timing, and improving marking and signing are just a few ways intersection operations can be improved. The Department is also committed to using newer types of intersections, such as roundabouts and restricted crossing U-turns, which have been proven to reduce crashes.

Reducing Young Driver Crashes

The continuing over-involvement of young, inexperienced drivers in crashes and especially fatal crashes is disturbing. Although they made up less than 8% of registered drivers in the state, in 2020 drivers aged 16 to 20 were involved in over 16% of the crashes. Effective programs aimed at reducing younger driver crashes are offered by several agencies, both public and private.

Reducing Older Driver Crashes

As the older population in Nebraska increases, there are more drivers 65+ years of age on Nebraska roads. The population aged 65+ in Nebraska has increased by almost 26% from 2011-2019. Crashes involving older drivers continue to increase along with the increasing older population. In 2020, older drivers made up 15% of fatal crashes in Nebraska. The Department of Transportation is committed to reducing the number of crashes involving older drivers with the installation of wider pavement markings, advanced warning detection, and larger signs and signal heads.

Data from 2020 shows fatality rate on Nebraska roadways was 1.20 persons killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, up slightly from the 2019 rate of 1.16. However, NDOT noted the long-term trend from 1966 is significantly downward.

Fatal crashes make up only a small portion of the total crashes in Nebraska. Property damage only (PDO) crashes make up the majority. In 2020, there were 217 fatal crashes, 1,052 serious injury crashes, 9,847 total injury crashes, and 19,354 property damage only crashes, per NDOT.

“During 2020, one crash occurred every 18 minutes. Thirty-nine persons were injured each day, one person was killed every 38 hours,” according to NDOT, “The economic loss in terms of dollars was $4,708,415,810.”

Locally, in 2020, Dawson County saw a total of 411 vehicle crashes, three were fatal, 106 resulted in injuries and 302 involved property damage. Three people were killed and 153 people were injured.

Gosper County saw 33 total crashes, two of which were fatal, there were five injuries and 26 crashes resulted in property damage. There were two people killed and nine injured.

“Crashes can occur at any time, but they tend to be more frequent during certain times of the day. Crash frequency follows the daily activity cycle, increasing from a low in the early morning hours to a peak in the late afternoon,” per NDOT

“The highest three-hour time period for crashes in 2020 was from 3 - 6 p.m., when 23.1% of all crashes occurred. Fatal crashes were most prevalent in the afternoon or early evening, as 55% of them took place between noon and 9 p.m,” according to NDOT.

“Friday was the highest day of the week for crashes (4,874), and Saturday had the most fatal crashes (40) during 2020. The next highest fatal crash numbers were on Thursday (36) and Friday (33). Although, Sunday had the third fewest fatal crashes (29) during the week, traditionally, more fatal crashes occur on or near the weekends when more recreational driving takes place,” NDOT notes.

The highest amount of crashes by month was in January 2020, NDOT states crashes tend to increase during the late fall and winter as weather conditions deteriorate. Fatal crashes usually decrease during bad weather, once drivers adjust to less than perfect driving conditions.

The highest number of fatal crashes by month was June, July, May and September.

“We are focused on utilizing partnerships with law enforcement, health and education agencies, as well as private advocacy groups and businesses, to improve driving behaviors and ultimately save lives. Traffic crashes are largely avoidable, including those that result in personal injury or loss of life,” NDOT states.