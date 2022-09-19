Apartment room likely a total loss after fire at LR Ranch Motel

LEXINGTON — A fire at the LR Ranch Motel likely destroyed an apartment room and damaged others during the morning of Monday, Sept. 19.

At 10:43 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the LR Ranch Motel at 605 East Pacific St. for the report of an apartment room on fire.

Lexington Police Department officers, Luke Pinkelman and Kareem McDougall, were the first on scene and kicked in the doors to apartments adjoining Room 30 to check for occupants, but found them empty.

The LVFD arrived on scene, first with their main fire engine, and later followed by a pumper engine, their air trailer and an ambulance. Several other firefighters followed the first wave to help on scene.

LVFD members quickly got two water hoses working the fire. As the outward flames were suppressed, they began moving into Room 30 and the adjoining apartments to knock down the fire inside the room.

Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said there was no one inside Room 30 at the time of the fire and that the State Fire Marshal was called in to help investigate the source of the fire.

Firefighters began leaving the scene at 11:43 a.m.

The LVFD were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.