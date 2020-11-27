Ann Young receives 2020 Champion Award

Ann has been an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in family medicine in Lexington since 2000 and returned to school in 2014 to complete a post Master's Certificate in psychiatric mental health nursing. Ann is both a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and the hospitalist for Lexington Regional Health Center.

Ann's nominator for the Champion Award had this to say: "The Lexington community has a wide variety of ethnicities and cultures, requiring an equally diverse range of services to address mental health. Young collaborates with the hospital's interpreters and excels at treating patients whose first language is not English. Her ability to work in a crisis mode is noteworthy and in demand. She also has been instrumental in mentoring a growing group of LIMHPs and CSWs. She is active in supporting the underserved populations in the Lexington community through many local organizations and leads a mental health support group at the local jail."