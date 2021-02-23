Angela Simpson excited to take over as superintendent of Cozad Community Schools

COZAD — This summer Cozad Community Schools will see a new superintendent take the helm and Angela Simpson is excited to join the 100th Meridian Community.

Simpson was recently selected by the Cozad board of education to become the next superintendent of Cozad Community Schools.

Simpson comes in full time to replace Ron Wymore, who was appointed to the position after the sudden resignation of Joel Applegate in 2019.

She has been serving as district administrator for three years as the superintendent of Loup City Public Schools. She has also spent two years as the Director of Student Services at Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

She also has teaching and coaching experience, having spent six years teaching mathematics and science at Millard and Lincoln Public Schools.

Simpson has a Bachelors of Science in Education and a Masters of Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an Educational Specialist in Administration from Wayne State College.

She will be joined in Cozad by her daughter, Emma, and a grandson.

Simpson said she is excited to join Cozad Community Schools, saying it is a quality district.