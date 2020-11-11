 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
An honor and a privilege to serve
0 comments

An honor and a privilege to serve

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Service to God, church, family, community, country and world. What a privilege to participate in patriotic events throughout the years include the 4th of July ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1967. Upon returning from the military it was an honor to join in place the flags at Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day remembrances. A solemn occasion was helping in the flag folding process and presentation to families at the graveside of their veteran. Each of the 13 folds has a symbolic meaning.

Galen Morris

U.S. Army Veteran

Why the American flag is folded 13 times

First Fold – Symbolizes life

Second Fold – Symbolizes belief in eternal life

Third Fold – Honors veterans

Fourth Fold – Reminds us humans are weak and in need of divine guidance

Sixth Fold – Represents the love for America

Seventh Fold – Is a tribute to the armed forces

Eighth Fold – Honors mothers

Ninth Fold – Honors all women

Tenth Fold – Honors fathers

Eleventh Fold – Symbolizes the God of the Old Testament

Twelfth Fold – Represents Christian belief in the Trinity

Thirteenth Fold – The stars are uppermost when the flag is folded, reminding of the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”

After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a tri-corner hat, a reminder of the soldiers who served General George Washington.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics