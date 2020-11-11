An honor and a privilege to serve

Service to God, church, family, community, country and world. What a privilege to participate in patriotic events throughout the years include the 4th of July ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1967. Upon returning from the military it was an honor to join in place the flags at Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day remembrances. A solemn occasion was helping in the flag folding process and presentation to families at the graveside of their veteran. Each of the 13 folds has a symbolic meaning.
Galen Morris
U.S. Army Veteran
Why the American flag is folded 13 times
First Fold – Symbolizes life
Second Fold – Symbolizes belief in eternal life
Third Fold – Honors veterans
Fourth Fold – Reminds us humans are weak and in need of divine guidance
Sixth Fold – Represents the love for America
Seventh Fold – Is a tribute to the armed forces
Eighth Fold – Honors mothers
Ninth Fold – Honors all women
Tenth Fold – Honors fathers
Eleventh Fold – Symbolizes the God of the Old Testament
Twelfth Fold – Represents Christian belief in the Trinity
Thirteenth Fold – The stars are uppermost when the flag is folded, reminding of the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”
After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a tri-corner hat, a reminder of the soldiers who served General George Washington.
