An honor and a privilege to serve

Service to God, church, family, community, country and world. What a privilege to participate in patriotic events throughout the years include the 4th of July ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1967. Upon returning from the military it was an honor to join in place the flags at Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day remembrances. A solemn occasion was helping in the flag folding process and presentation to families at the graveside of their veteran. Each of the 13 folds has a symbolic meaning.