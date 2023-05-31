Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — Amy Hill of Lexington has received the 2023 Spirit Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.

The award recognizes employees who make a significant contribution to CCC, focusing on service above and beyond what is considered a normal part of their job description. Award recipients can be from the Grand Island Campus or Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers.

Hill is regional director of community and workforce education at CCC-Lexington, but she works with many college departments and divisions, including Early College, Adult Education, student services and enrollment services. Her responsibilities include probationary students, Follett Campus Bookstore and even snow removal.

“And she does it all with a thoughtful, collaborative, serving attitude,” one nominator said. “At the Lexington Center, they do a lot with a little.”

“Amy Hill wears many hats at Central Community College,” another nominator said. “She works with students from all different backgrounds, many where English is not their first language and works tirelessly to help them navigate our college,” another nominator said. “She goes out of her way to support students and make sure no one falls through the cracks. Her impact on the college and our students is widespread.”