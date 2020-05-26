Amid the pandemic, people take time to remember Memorial Day

LEXINGTON — The cemeteries were silent on Monday, no solemn bugle playing Taps, no crack of the 21 gun salute. The COVID-19 pandemic ensured the usual traditions of honoring those who fell in service to their country were altered, yet people found a way to ensure Memorial Day did not go past without notice.
The Dawson County Veteran Service Office found a way to honor through a video which was uploaded to Youtube. The office said, “With the current social condition, remembering together is next to impossible. But that doesn't mean we can't remember those that came before us and fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.”
“The pandemic has changed just about everything in our lives,” Dawson County Veteran’s Service Officer Steve Zerr said, “so it’s fitting our speakers talk about that on Memorial Day: lives.”
Brad Peltier and Iraqi war veteran from Cozad spoke for Cozad’s VFW Post 890.
“This year we must do something different,” Peltier said referencing the cancellation of Memorial Day services, “the pandemic has affected us all…however, this doesn’t mean we are not going to honor them, we will honor them in a different way.”
“Take care of the living and honor the fallen,” Peltier said, “Support the families, (of the fallen) support your local veterans and their families and thirdly support your local veteran’s organizations. You can help ensure their sacrifice was worth it and it never goes unappreciated.”
The American Legion also provided a message in the video, Ron Davey, commander with the American Legion, Post 277 in Overton spoke as well.
“Every crisis has heroes, during the 9/11 attacks it was the first responders running into burning and crumbling buildings as others ran out,” Davey said, “Now during the coronavirus pandemic, the most visible heroes are the health care professionals who are serving others and risking their own lives.”
“America’s fallen veterans, they are men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live,” said Davey, “they are both elite and ordinary, they are elite in the sense of character. Giving their life so others could live is the ultimate definition of selfless. They are ordinary in the fact they represent the diverse fabric of our country, they are rich, poor, black, white, male and female, they come from every walk of live. They looked like anyone of us.”
The video concluded with Taps and the 21 gun salute being conducted by the Gothenburg Honor Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.