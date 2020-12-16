Amid a pandemic plagued semester, Lexington students achieve scholastic success this fall

LEXINGTON — Despite a fall semester which was hounded by uncertainty and various health restrictions, several Lexington students still earned academic achievement and were honored by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club.
The students chosen are normally honored with a luncheon, where their achievements are highlighted by school staff, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such a gathering couldn’t occur this year.
Yet, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club still wanted to honor these five students for their achievement.
The awards are given at the end of each semester, November and April, during the school year. Applications for the student’s grade 6-12 are chosen based on scholastic achievement, honor roll, grade point average, and their participation in school and community activities during the current year. The Business Education Committee of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce decides on the winners.
The students recognized this semester were,
6th grade: Winston Wright
7th grade: Gabrielle Vu
8th grade: Ella Young
Freshman: Daisy Gomez
Sophomore: Dru Truax
Junior: Genesis Acosta
Senior: Noah Converse
“Lexington Rotary congratulates all scholastic awards winners on their hard work and achievement. We are proud to work in conjunction with the Lexington Chamber on recognizing these individuals on their success in the classroom,” said Lexington Rotary member Kirsten Faessler, “COVID-19 has required us to recognize them differently this year but our pride of these individuals Is unchanged. We are sad that we could not hold the event in person as we normally do, but we are happy to still recognize the students and their families for remaining committed to their scholastic excellence.”
